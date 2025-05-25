James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Debuted 1 Historic New Character

A major milestone in James Gunn's reimagined DC Universe has just been unveiled with the introduction of a significant new character. As Gunn continues to reshape the franchise under the DC Studios banner, his upcoming projects are blending some past characters with new ones, with a few played by familiar faces.

Sean Gunn has officially made his live-action DCU debut as Maxwell Lord in the Peacemaker Season 2 trailer, marking a pivotal moment in James Gunn’s rebooted superhero universe. Long a collaborator in his brother's projects, Sean Gunn has appeared across various DC titles, including playing both Weasel (via voice and motion capture) and Calendar Man in The Suicide Squad. He's also reprised his role as Weasel and voiced G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos. These roles were first reported in early 2023, further cementing Sean Gunn as a core presence in the new DC slate.

Maxwell Lord, his latest character, is poised to have a major influence in the unfolding DCU. Lord is presumed to be the head of the Justice Gang, a group of metahumans that includes Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner. This team will first appear in Superman before reuniting in Peacemaker Season 2, connecting the DCU's beginning steps. The character of Maxwell Lord has a complex comic book history, often portrayed as a morally gray manipulator with immense resources and influence. Sean Gunn's ability to portray wildly different characters will likely continue throughout the new DCU, adding onto an already growing list.

Sean Gunn's Growing DC Characters List

Weasel (DCEU version in The Suicide Squad)

The Suicide Squad

In 2021's The Suicide Squad, Weasel was imprisoned at Belle Reve after allegedly killing 27 children and was forcibly drafted into Task Force X. During the mission to Corto Maltese, he was presumed dead after drowning upon landing but secretly survived and escaped into the jungle.

Calendar Man

The Suicide Squad

During a brief appearance in The Suicide Squad, Sean Gunn's Calendar Man is a sarcastic, calendar-themed villain who taunted David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man.

Weasel (DCU version in Creature Commandos)

Creature Commandos

Joining a stellar cast in Creature Commandos, Weasel is reimagined as a misunderstood, animalistic metahuman wrongfully blamed for a tragedy at Sunnyhill School. After surviving his previous mission with Task Force X, he joins Task Force M, where he becomes emotionally attached to Princess Ilana Rostovic, leading to a fatal mistake during a PTSD episode.

G.I. Robot

Creature Commandos

Voiced by Sean Gunn, G.I. Robot is a WWII-era combat android who once fought Nazis as part of Easy Company and was later revived for service in Task Force M.

After killing neo-Nazis in the modern day, he was imprisoned and then deployed on a mission to Pokolistan, where he formed a bond with Nina Mazursky before being destroyed by Circe. Rebuilt by A.R.G.U.S., he rejoined the team with upgraded capabilities by the end of the animated series, hinting at more voice work in Sean Gunn's future with Creature Commandos Season 2 confirmed to be on the "fast track."