Meet DC’s Creature Commandos Cast & Characters: Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma & More

DC's Creature Commandos is set to kick off James Gunn's new DCU behind a massive cast of Hollywood voiceover stars.

Confirmed to be the first entry in Gunn's rebooted DC Universe, Creature Commandos will bring a new team of black ops fighters together after the events of 2022's Peacemaker Season 1.

Bringing veteran DC actors and newcomers alike, the series will mark Warner Bros.' official transition away from the former DCEU. Fans will see this team unleashed into a dangerous world while doing their best to avoid human casualties.

Every Character & Actor in DC's Creature Commandos

Viola Davis - Amanda Waller

Viola Davis

Leading the way in Creature Commandos as the de facto team leader is Amanda Waller, played once again by Oscar-winner Viola Davis.

After her questionable work with both iterations of the Suicide Squad, Waller hopes to redeem her standing in the intelligence community as she assembles a new team of powerful fighters. While she may avoid being on any kind of leash, she is sure to be as ruthless as ever in her pursuit of protecting the planet.

Davis has played Amanda Waller in four previous DC projects, and she will lead the way in her own Waller series on Max as well. Other major credits include Fences, The Help, and The Woman King.

Steve Agee - John Economos

Steve Agee

Coming back to reprise his role as John Economos (sometimes known as Dye Beard) in the DCU is Steve Agee.

Economos is an ARGUS agent who works closely with Amanda Waller, and he has experience helping out Team Peacemaker with that group's mission in Season 1. Although he is known more for his brains than brawn, he is not afraid to get down and dirty if those he cares about need rescuing.

This will mark Agee's fourth time playing the character to date, and he will also reprise his role as Economos alongside Davis in Waller. Agee can also be seen in New Girl, Superstore, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Anya Chalotra - Circe

Anya Chalotra

One of Creature Commandos' major villains comes through in Circe, who is voiced by Anya Calotra.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct, showrunner Dean Lorey teased Circe's inclusion in the series, teasing that "she brings magic" to the story. This will open the door to a "whole side of the superhero world" that DC has not explored yet.

Chalotra can also be seen in The Witcher, The ABC Murders, and Sherwood.

Zoë Chao - Nina Mazursky

Zoë Chao

Zoë Chao makes her debut in the DC Universe as a wild new character named Nina Maursky, who is not exactly human.

Nina is a Gill-man/mermaid hybrid who works as a scientist for the Creature Commandos. She also served as the team's creator in various stories from the comics.

Fans will recognize Chao for her past performances in Love Life, Strangers, and Downhill.

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo will embark on a new extended role in the DCU as he portrays Rick Flag Sr.

This character is the father of Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flagg from both Suicide Squad movies, who was killed by Peacemaker in 2021's The Suicide Squad. Grillo's character is said to have a complexity to him that will be explored over multiple projects after leading the team in this series.

Grillo is also known for his role as Brock Rumlow/Crossbones in the MCU. Fans can also see his work in The Grey, The Purge: Anarchy, and Tulsa King, and he will reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in 2025's Superman as well.

Sean Gunn - G.I. Robot / Weasel

Sean Gunn

James Gunn's brother, Sean Gunn, will have the responsibility of playing two different voiceover roles in Creature Commandos.

The first of those characters is Weasel, who was last seen rising to his feet on the beach in The Suicide Squad's mid-credits scene after seemingly being killed. This creepy anthropomorphic rodent will have a second chance at mayhem in animated form with a new team.

Additionally, Gunn will portray a new DC character named G.I. Robot, an android who served in World War II and took out countless Nazis before taking his talents to the Creature Commandos roster.

Gunn is most famous for his role as Kraglin in eight projects across the MCU, most notably the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Other major credits include Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Angel.

David Harbour - Eric Frankenstein

David Harbour

After playing a small role in 2016's Suicide Squad, David Harbour returns to the DC Universe for a new role as Eric Frankenstein.

As expected with the name, Eric Frankenstein is an original take on Mary Shelley's classic monster reimagined for this budding superhero universe.

Harbour currently stars in the MCU as the Red Guardian, and he will play the role again in May 2025’s Thunderbolts*. Fans can also see his work in Stranger Things, Gran Tourismo, and Hellboy.

Indira Varma - The Bride

Indira Varma

In the same way that the Bride of Frankenstein exists, DC's Creature Commandos will have its own Bride, portrayed in the DCU by Indira Varma.

The sole purpose for The Bride's existence originally was to be a companion to Frankenstein, but she will quickly form her own purpose and ideas for what she should be.

Varma recently played a supporting role in 2022‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars universe. She is also in the cast of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Bride & Prejudice, and Rome.

Maria Bakalova - Princess Ilana Rostovic

Maria Bakalova

Maria Bakalova will have a unique opportunity to play a brand-new DC character in Creature Commandos — Princess Ilana Rostovic.

Confirmed to be the first person officially cast in the new DCU, Bakalova will take the reins for this character in her introduction to the world.

Bakalova previously worked with Gunn via her role as Cosmo the Space Dog in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Alan Tudyk - Doctor Phosphorus / Clayface

Alan Tudyk

Voiceover legend Alan Tudyk will rejoin the DC Universe in Creature Commandos, becoming the second actor in this series with two roles alongside Sean Gunn.

Tudyk's first role is Doctor Phosphorus, a radioactive supervillain who was exposed to a reactor core. This led to his body chemistry being altered as he burns in flames on a regular basis.

Additionally, Tudyk will embody the DCU's take on Clayface — a character he first brought to life in the animated Harley Quinn series. This time, Clayface will be a far more terrifying force than his Harley Quinn counterpart, as Tudyk will portray him as more of a homicidal maniac.

Tudyk is one of the most notable voice actors in the world with roles such as K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Other notable credits include both Moana movies, I, Robot, and A Knight's Tale.

Benjamin Byron Davis - Rupert Thorne

Benjamin Byron Davis

Benjamin Byron Davis will join the DCU for the first time as he takes on the role of Rupert Thorne.

In DC Comics lore, Rupert Thorne is known as the head of one of Gotham City's top smuggling gangs along with Matches Malone. He has also dipped his toes into politics as a city councilman, spreading his dark influence over the city.

This will mark Davis' third comic book movie/TV show after appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He also plays roles in Borderlands, Red Dead Redemption II, and Fright Krewe.

Michael Rooker - Sam

Michael Rooker

Reuniting with James Gunn for another go-round after playing Savant in The Suicide Squad is Michael Rooker.

In Creature Commandos, Rooker will play a character named Sam, although there is no information about the character or his place in the series yet.

Rooker played a memorable role as Yondu Udonta in the MCU, appearing in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. He is also recognizable for his work in The Walking Dead, F9: The Fast Saga, and True Detective.

Gregg Henry - Myron Mazursky

Gregg Henry

Gregg Henry is set to portray Myron Mazursky in Creature Commandos.

Myron is the father of Nina Mazursky, who will also play a key supporting role in this series. With her being such a heavy influence on the team's existence, Myron's influence could be something to be reckoned with as well.

Henry returns to work with Gunn after playing Peter Quill's grandfather in the MCU, most recently in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also has roles in Slither, Payback, and Scandal.

Peter Serafinowicz - Victor Frankenstein

Peter Serafinowicz

Peter Serafinowicz is lined up to play a role in Creature Commandos as DC's take on Victor Frankenstein.

Dr. Frankenstein has a similar story in the DC Universe to his real-world counterpart, building monsters that come to life. The character's role in this series is still being kept a secret.

This will be Serafinowicz's second time working with Gunn after playing Denarian Saal in Guardians of the Galaxy. Other credits include Spy, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Shaun of the Dead.

Linda Cardellini - Elizabeth Bates

Linda Cardellini

Another James Gunn regular, Linda Cardellini, will move over to the DCU for a role as Elizabeth Bates.

While not much is known yet about Bates, the character (according to Gunn via The Hollywood Reporter) is said to be Weasel's lawyer. Even without details, Weasel having a lawyer in the first place will be impossible to ignore in context.

Cardellini is perhaps best known for her role as Velma Dinkley in both live-action Scooby-Doo movies along with her four appearances (portraying Laura Barton and Lylla the Otter) in the MCU. She can also be seen in Brokeback Mountain, The Curse of La Llorona, and Legally Blonde.

The first two episodes of Creature Commandos will debut on Max on Thursday, December 5.