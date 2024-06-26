New footage exclusively gathered by The Direct shows Superman being arrested in James Gunn's upcoming DCU film.

Warning - this article contains potential spoilers for James Gunn's Superman.

Superman began filming exterior scenes in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday, June 24, giving many fans a new look at David Corenswet's new Man of Steel and Clark Kent.

Not hitting theaters until July 11, 2025, a recent scene from the set of Superman has potentially spoiled a major plot point: Superman gets arrested.

Superman Gets Arrested in Exclusive Set Video

An exclusive video obtained by The Direct shows Superman being arrested by a large figure dressed in all black and surrounded by other military officers.

Superman is thrust to his feet during the scene and they walk forward until the scene appears to cut and then they reset.

James Gunn's Superman was filmed on Tuesday, June 25 directly in front of the Cleveland City Hall, which has been rebranded to Metropolis City Hall.

Superman is seen being lifted a bit more aggressively in one take:

Close-up images of the scene were taken by David Petkiewicz of Cleveland.com, showing a much more detailed look at the arrest.

Frank Grillo can be spotted in these pictures, presumably playing Rick Flag, Sr., along with María Gabriela De Faría's The Engineer and what appears to possibly be the villain Ultraman.

It was previously leaked by Daniel RPK that Ultraman will be the main villain of Superman, coming in as a clone created by Lex Luthor, rather that a character from the multiverse (as normally seen in the comics).

Up until this point, Grillo was only confirmed to be joining the DCU in Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2.

Superman fans may already be surprised to see that Clark is being arrested after 2013's famous scene in Man of Steel with the military taking supes under custody.

By all accounts, the story being told in Gunn's Superman and the reason for his arrest will vary greatly.

First Looks at the Superman Cast

During the first day of filming in Cleveland, fans were treated to an assortment of set photos, primarily featuring a great look at Superman and Mr. Terrific's (Edi Gathegi) respective suits.

In addition, the Daily Planet staff of Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce's Perry White, Beck Bennett's Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover's Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald's Ron Troupe were all seen on set.

Fans were quick to swoon over some images caught between Superman and Lois, teasing their relationship in the upcoming superhero flick.

Nicholas Hoult was only shown behind the scenes, meaning there has not been any leaked footage of Lex Luthor yet, but a picture of his assistant Eve Teschmacher (played by Sara Sampaio) was captured

Based on the array of pictures and videos captured from a distance of the set of Superman, even more details are expected to be released in the coming days.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.