Superman (2025): Nicholas Hoult Leaks His Bald Lex Luthor Look

Nicholas Hoult, Lex Luthor

New photos from Superman star Nicholas Hoult offered fans the first peek at his bald Lex Luthor look for the movie. 

Nicholas Hoult Is Looking Like Lex Luthor

Superman actor Nicholas Hoult debuted his bald Lex Luthor haircut in a pair of recent photos posted on social media. 

Nicholas Hoult with his Lex Luthor haircut in front of a Ferrari
Instagram

The images were put up on Hoult's personal Instagram page, showing off the actor with the buzzcut the iconic DC villain is known for. 

This first glimpse at the actor's new haircut is not an official look from the movie (like the recently revealed Superman suit sneak peek. Instead, the pictures are from Hoult's recent experience with Ferrari USA, getting to race the Ferrari 296 challenge car on the well-known race track Laguna Seca. 

Nicholas Hoult with no hair in a racesuit
Instagram

With Superman production ongoing, this is the first time audiences have gotten to see the Lex Luthor actor with what is assumed to be the final bald haircut that will be seen in James Gunn's Superman movie

It is unclear if Hoult will be bald for the entire film, but the look does mimic that of his comic book counterpart. 

Lex Luthor from DC Comics in a grey suit and yellow shirt with a purple cityscape behind him
Instagram

Surely, fans are not far away from seeing an official still of Hoult's Lex Luthor from Superman, especially as looks like this, potentially teasing how his character will look in the film, begin to make their way out to the public. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025. 

