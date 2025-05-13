Watch Superman 2025 Trailer Teaser Early, Featuring Lex Luthor & More Action (Video)

Fans can watch a new Superman (2025) trailer teaser, which teased Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luther and more DC Comics action set to come in the James Gunn-directed blockbuster. The debut DCU movie is set to soar into theaters in July, bringing a new vision for the DC world from the minds of Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

A trailer teaser for James Gunn's Superman was released online by director James Gunn, hinting at a new trailer's debut on Wednesday, May 14. This 15-second sneak peek included a few scant glimpses at action that will be featured in the upcoming film, including what could be a brief tease at the movie's still mostly unknown story.

The teaser was first shared online by Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion, as the 54-year-old actor seemingly put up the short video early on his personal Instagram page.

Warner Bros.

In the 15-second clip, fans get a tease of a fight between David Corenswet's Superman and the Hammer of Boravia (one of Superman's seven major villains) in his large metallic gold suit.

Warner Bros.

This armored adversary looks to be a force to be reckoned with in and of himself, showing Superman-like abilities like the character's iconic heat vision—which he uses to decimate a Metropolis office tower.

Warner Bros.

The trailer teaser then jumps to the movie's primary villain, Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult).

Warner Bros.

Hoult's maniacal mastermind can be seen in a couple of different shots, pacing his corporate lair of sorts and what looks to be the icy confines of Superman's Fortress of Solitude. The tease then ends with Lex uttering a frustrated "Superman."

Warner Bros.

Watch the full teaser below:

Superman marks James Gunn's first theatrical effort in his newly-minted DC Universe, coming to theaters on July 11, 2025. The film stars David Corwenswet as Clark Kent, a bumbling Metropolis journalist who has a massive secret: he is secretly the alien superhero Superman.

After his emergence on Earth, Superman draws the eye of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, who bristled with the fact that the Man of Steel can operate on the planet completely unchecked. Corenswet and Hoult are joined by an A-list cast of actors and characters, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

The Superman Trailer Teaser Might Be Hiding Key Plot Points

While Superman's specific plot has been mostly kept secret, this new trailer teaser may reveal the upcoming DC blockbuster's direction with its comic book story.

The biggest note from his 15-second clip is yet another shot of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor walking around the Fortress of Solitude. Typically, this icy Kryptonian castle has been reserved exclusively for Superman, being kept as a secret home base for the alien superhero.

This shot of Lex walking around its many chambers (seen at the end of the teaser itself) could further prove that the iconic DC Big Bad will somehow break into the seemingly secret locale, unleashing all hell upon Superman's base of operations.

One of the DC comics James Gunn has repeatedly mentioned when discussing the movie is Grant Morisson and Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman. In this book, the Fortress plays a major role, being a place where Superman keeps his trophies from his various super-powered pursuits.

Perhaps Lex's entry into the Fortress of Solitude will set off the movie's main narrative thrust, as he encounters various enemies that Superman has shrunk down and kept in captivity within its frozen walls.

Seeing all of these formidable foes hidden away under lock and key, Lex could then unleash all of them in hopes of Superman getting overwhelmed by having to face all of the adversaries he has taken down to this point in the already established DC world that the new film will drop fans into.