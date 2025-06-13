New Superman Movie Trailer Reveals How Metropolis Will Get Destroyed

A new video promoting James Gunn's Superman movie may have accidentally spoiled how Metropolis will get destroyed in the upcoming film. The first-ever DC Studios movie will debut a never-before-seen take on the iconic DC Comics location, following David Corenswet's Superman/Clark Kent as he attempts to keep those living within the city and the rest of the world safe from harm. That job will be difficult, though, with various threats like a towering kaiju and the dastardly Lex Luthor putting the people of Metropolis at risk.

Metropolis' destruction was seen in Superman's recent trailer, promoting that tickets were now on sale.

DC

Superman can be seen fighting an opponent amidst the crystalline chasm that is forming in Metropolis. His foe is hard to make out, but it seems to be either Ultraman or the Hammer of Boravia.

DC

Now, fans may have spotted a key plot point from Superman in a new behind-the-scenes video: Metropolis' decimation may be the result of something known as the anomaly. What exactly the anomaly could be remains to be seen, but there are a couple of popular theories.

The anomaly mention originated from a recently released "Magic of Metropolis" promotional teaser released on the official Superman X account.

In the video, director Jems Gunn walks fans through several locations within the iconic DC Comics city, spotlighted by a tour of Superman/Clark Kent's longtime workplace, The Daily Planet newspaper.

However, in one key moment in the short 38-second clip, a news chyron can be seen at the 28-second mark right behind Gunn reading, "BREAKING NEWS ANOMALY DESTROYS METROPOLIS."

Warner Bros.

This blink-and-you'll-miss-it news report is the first mention of any anomaly being responsible for the disaster befalling upon Metropolis in the film. Watch the full video below:

Warner Bros. and DC Studios' Superman marks the first film in Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's interconnected DCU, following the super-powered adventures of David Corenswet's Superman as he balances his human life of working at the Daily Planet with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane with taking on countless super-powered threats like Nicholas Hoult's mega-genius Lex Luthor.

What Is The Superman Reboot's Anomaly?

DC

Now, the million dollar question is what exactly this "anomaly" is in reference to when it comes to James Gunn's Superman reboot. What we do know is that it will, at some point, destroy Metropolis, leaving the iconic city in ruins (like fans have seen several times in Superman films throughout the year).

As for what this mysterious occurance could be, there are a couple of prevailing theories fans seem to have. The most popular hypothesis is that it could be in reference to a inter-dimensional rift tearing open in the middle of the city. One shot from the recent trailer does seem to show a spinning vortex emanating light, which could be just that.

There has been some speculation online about the use of pocket dimensions and trans-dimensional travel in the new film, with some believing that is how Lex Luthor is bringing forth all of these various super-powered threats for Superman to take on (i.e., Metamorpho, the kaiju, a yeti and the mysterious Ultraman).

That could make sense, seeing as a portal to another world (or multiple other worlds) ripping the very fabric of reality could fall into the bucket of being called an anomaly.

The other popular theory is a little more far-fetched, but could still happen. As the news report appears in all capital letters, it is unknown if the "anomaly" in question is a proper noun or not.

In DC Comics lore, there is actually a character named The Anomaly, being a sentient artificial cell that takes on the form of the scientist it was created by, Silas Stone.

DC Comics

While The Anomaly also being a part of Superman's already-packed rogues' gallery, it would not be surprising if James Gunn were to sneak yet another DC Comics name into his DCU kick-off movie, potentially having the character team-up with Lex Luthor to destroy Metropolis and take down Superman.

Again, with so many villains already on the docket for the new DC Studios film (read more about the Superman villains here), including The Anomaly the character in the movie might make it feel over-stuffed—especially if it is going to destroy Metropolis—might make it feel like a little too much all at once.