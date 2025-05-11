5 Ways James Gunn's Superman Improves Upon Zack Snyder's Version

DC Studios is rebooting Superman this year under director James Gunn, and it is already improving on Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. The controversial filmmaker launched the DCEU in 2013 with his Kryptonian solo outing, and now Gunn is looking to do the same in starting the DCU with Superman.

The DCU reboot is, much to the sadness of many, abandoning Henry Cavill's Superman and Amy Adams' Lois Lane in favor of new, younger adaptations played by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

Superman Might Be Better Than Man of Steel in 5 Major Ways

James Gunn's Hopeful & Lighter Tone

DC Studios

Superman in DC Comics is famous for his vibrance, color, positivity, and place as a symbol of hope that inspires all around him in a world filled with violence, death, terror, and other-worldly threats.

In contrast to Man of Steel's dark palette and Henry Cavill's brooding demeanor, James Gunn will lean into the light with Superman. This is exhibited everywhere in the Superman trailers across the bright shots, vibrant suits, and a general sense of wonder and positivity around the movie and characters.

Lois Lane actress Rachel Brosnahan already promised the new Superman will exhibit a "sense of humor," meaning he ought to bring some of the character's quippyness and joy as he protects the people of Earth.

That said, as Gunn is known for his particular style of comedy in Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, there have been concerns he may take the jokes too far. A recent testing screening offered a worrying update about Superman's comedy as it supposedly has "a lot of humor."

A Comic Book Come to Life

DC

Ahead of David Corenswet's official Superman suit reveal, fans passionately debated whether James Gunn will, or should, include the iconic red trunks. The campy-looking external underwear has often been avoided in live-action, but Superman will lean closely into the comics with a vibrant suit straight off the page.

The aura of a comic book come to life can be felt across Superman, as all its heroes are sporting their famous designs, however ridiculous they may look.

In terms of hair, David Corenswet will have the famous hair flick as Superman, Nicholas Hoult is bringing the famous bald head to Lex Luthor, and Nathan Fillion may wish he got the same treatment as his Green Lantern (Guy Gardner) has one of the worst trims ever, straight off the page.

Even the aesthetic of Metropolis and the Daily Planet looks straight out of the pages of DC Comics. In comparison to the boxy, grey news giant from Man of Steel, Superman will embrace the blue brand's out-of-this-world designs with a shiny, golden globe sticking out the Daily Planet into the vibrant Metropolis skyline.

Jimmy Olsen and the Daily Planet

DC

Beyond just the Daily Planet building appearing far more comic-accurate in Superman than in Man of Steel, so does its team of iconic reporters.

Superman will officially feature at least seven of the Daily Planet staff, helping to further explore Clark Kent's professional life, including Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and several deeper cuts from DC Comics:

Perry White - Wendell Pierce

Clark Kent - David Corenswet

Lois Lane - Rachel Brosnahan

Jimmy Olsen - Skyler Gisondo

Cat Grant - Mikaela Hoover

Ron Troupe - Christopher McDonald

Steve Lombard - Beck Bennett

Superman comic readers will be well aware that Jimmy Olsen, as a photographer and Clark Kent's best friend, is almost as important to him as Lois Lane.

Sadly, that friendship was skipped over in the SnyderVerse as Jimmy Olsen only appeared in Batman v Superman as a CIA agent investigating Nairomian warlord Amajagh who was promptly executed as his true identity was exposed.

Hopefully, Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen will survive his debut in Superman, allowing their friendship to be explored further in sequels for years to come.

Superman Isn't an Origin Story

DC Studios

While the DCU may allude to Clark Kent's superhero past and early days on Earth through dialogue, James Gunn has confirmed Superman is not an origin story because "we've seen his origin enough in film." By contrast, much of Man of Steel was spent exploring how the alien who fell to Earth became its protector.

Much like Batman and Spider-Man, the tale of Kal-El arriving on Earth, being adopted by the Kents, and becoming Superman is known by most. As most superhero adaptations only receive a trilogy at most, there is simply no reason to waste one of those limited movies on a story fans are well aware of.

By diving headfirst into an established Superman, albeit a young one who is early in his career, Gunn can immediately start telling the story he wants to.

Even in Superman's upcoming prequel novel, Welcome to Metropolis, DC Studios has no plans of telling its Man of Steel's origin story. That said, perhaps Superman's origin and past may be alluded to through dialogue and subtle nods.

Joining an Established DC Universe

DC Studios

Henry Cavill's Superman only discovered after Man of Steel that he was not the only hero or god-like being on the DCEU's Earth. By contrast, David Corenswet's Superman will dive right into the blue brand's back catalog as he appears alongside existing heroes, villains, and anti-heroes in the DCU's first movie.

Superman will include four members of the all-new Justice Gang (Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, Mr. Terrific, and a Green Lantern), Creature Commandos' Rick Flag Sr., and The Engineer (a member of The Authority).

Featuring these characters from across the DC mythos alongside the Man of Steel's usual supporting cast of Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, the Daily Planet, Lex Luthor, and Krypto the Superdog will give a sense of a larger world out there.

Both Man of Steel and Superman are in the unique position of not just introducing their leading superhero but also kickstarting a DC Cinematic Universe. Provided Superman remains first and foremost a story about... well, Superman, it will give the DCU a stronger chance to hit the ground running ahead of future projects.