Superman Trailer: Daily Planet’s Cat Grant Explained

Mikaela Hoover’s Cat Grant was glimpsed in DC’s preview of the new Superman trailer.

James Gunn has repeatedly promised that the new DCU will start, in earnest, when Superman flies into theaters next Summer.

In preparation for Superman's full trailer release on Thursday, DC Studios has revealed Superman's first synopsis teasing what to expect from this interpretation of the Man of Steel and even a teaser trailer preview this morning offering the first glimpse at the movie!

This teaser trailer provided a fresh look at the Big Blue Boy Scout and quite a few members of Clark Kent’s supporting cast, including several Daily Planet staples.

Mikaela Hoover IS the DCU’s Cat Grant

DC Studios

In the teaser for Thursday’s first Superman trailer, the Man of Steel is shown only in quick snippets as he soars through the skies. But fans did get a very good look at various other characters from the film. Among them: Cat Grant, played by Mikaela Hoover.

Hoover is a frequent collaborator with Superman director James Gunn, having had small roles in a few of his past films like Super and Guardians of the Galaxy.

In a newsroom full of big personalities, The Daily Planet’s Catherine “Cat“ Grant’s might be the biggest. She is typically presented as a flirty, vivacious gossip columnist who is enmeshed in the who’s who of Metropolis and beyond. In many incarnations, she also has a huge crush on Clark Kent.

The character was created by famed comic writer Marv Wolfman (perhaps best known for his and George Pérez’s New Teen Titans run in the ‘80s) and artist Jerry Ordway. She was first introduced to the pages of DC Comics in 1987 with The Adventures of Superman #424.

DC Comics

Superman is far from the first time that Cat has appeared in live-action. She had a role on the television series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in 1993, where she was portrayed by actress and model Tracy Scoggins. However, Scoggins left the show after its first season when Cat was written out.

Grant also had a part to play in the final season of Smallville from 2010-2011, brought to life by Keri Lynn Pratt. This take on the character was a reporter instead of a lifestyle columnist and possessed a strong bias against superheroes.

But Cat Grant is almost undeniably best known to modern audiences from the Melissa Benoist-led Supergirl program. Abby McBeal herself, Calista Flockhart, lent her talents to a version of Cat who broke off from The Daily Planet to run her own hugely successful media corporation.

Flockhart’s Cat becomes a mentor to Benoist’s Kara Danvers over the course of the show‘s first season before dropping down to occasional guest star status starting in Season 2.

Little is known about how Mikaela Hoover will leave her mark on Cat Grant. Set photos captured the character stepping out of some kind of spherical aircraft (Possibly piloted by Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific) in downtown Metropolis, but little additional context was given.

At any rate, James Gunn is known for being very selective about who he casts in his movies. So if he believes Hoover to be the right woman for the job, then fans can rest assured that she will succeed.

Watch the full teaser trailer with Cat Grant below:

DC Studios’ Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.