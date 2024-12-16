A new photo seemingly revealed that the party is about to begin when it comes to the first Superman trailer release.

DC Studios' debut big-screen adventure is set to soar into theaters on the back of lead star David Corenswet; however, fans have yet to see any footage from the film itself.

Instead, audiences have been forced to theorize about a potential debut trailer for months, humming and hawing about when a teaser may arrive online.

Warner Bros. Sets the Stage For The Superman Trailer

Fans have spotted potential branding on the Warner Bros. (WB) lot that could point to the Superman trailer release date being imminent.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @ReevesBatverse, WB has seemingly dressed one of its marquees with letters welcoming guests to "DC Studios' Superman exclusive teaser trailer premiere."

@ReevesBatverse

This is in line with reporting from Puck's Matthew Belloni, whose sources told him about a premiere event for the hotly-anticipated first look that was set to happen for the crew of the film this week (starting Monday, December 16) before being released online before Christmas.

Insider Daniel Richtman seemingly narrowed this release window down even more, sharing on his Patreon that he has heard the trailer will drop publicly as soon as Thursday, December 19.

According to Belloni, the first trailer will focus on "a dog" assumed by many to be the super-powered canine, Krypto, who is set to make his live-action big-screen debut in James Gunn's Superman (read more about Krypto the Super-Dog here).

Audiences have been eagerly awaiting the trailer for Gunn's Superman film, with many assuming one would come before the end of 2024.

If Warner Bros. is, in fact, getting ready to roll out the red carpet for its exclusive trailer debut event, then that 'by the end of the year' prediction could come to pass.

What To Expect From the Superman Trailer

While director James Gunn has remained fairly tight-lipped about the Superman trailer specifically, that does not mean there are no elements from the first look one could assume will be there.

Of course, the biggest thing will be the debut of Krypto the Super-Dog. As reported by Matthew Belloni, a dog is set to be the main focus of this sneak peek.

Seeing as Krypto is set to be a big part of the film (as teased by Gunn back in October), and he has never appeared in a live-action Superman film to date, it would make sense to center at least some of the marketing around the adorable canine.

Aside from that, this first glimpse will likely be a tone piece, not offering too much in the way of plot details, just showing off the feeling of James Gunn's super-powered world and David Corenswet as the titular man in blue.

This style of marketing has sort of become the norm when it comes to major blockbusters on the level of Superman (look at how The Force Awakens was first teased), setting the stage and giving fans just a taste of what is to come rather than detailing the specific beats from the film.

Superman coming back to the screen is a big deal, so fans should expect a first look worthy of the man of steel, coming with the sort of gravitas and emotional punch the character has earned over his nearly 100 years of wowing fans.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.