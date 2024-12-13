2025 Superman Movie's First Trailer Gets Exciting Release Window

For the first time in 12 years, DC fans await the first trailer for a brand-new Superman film.

James Gunn pre-launched his new DCU with the new animated series Creature Commandos, already showing the Man of Steel, but general audiences see Superman as the true reboot point.

With David Corenswet taking over the Clark Kent reigns from Henry Cavill, pressure is high headed into the first trailer, as fans are divided on yet another Supes.

Superman Trailer Gets Release Window

Hollywood insider Matt Belloni indicated when the first Superman trailer will be released in his latest Puck newsletter.

Belloni noted that Superman's trailer will be "debuting next week," which will most likely be a weekday between Monday, December 16 - Friday, December 20.

Some previously thought that the new trailer could coincide with the recent finale of Superman & Lois, but that notion was shut down.

That was only part of his report, as his main point was to mention that "a dog" is set to be the star of the first trailer:

"Also, the star of the big 'Superman' trailer debuting next week is apparently… a dog?"

This "dog" is, of course, Krypto, which director James Gunn posted a tribute to in October, along with the second official Superman image.

Based on his Instagram caption, it's easy to see that Krypto, based on his real-life dog Ozu, will be a center character in the 2025 film, he said, "I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script:"

"Krypto arrives on screens in 'Superman' this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing 'Superman.' Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than 'Adopt A Shelte Dog' Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

What Will Happen in the Superman Trailer?

Before this looming trailer release, Superman marketing has already begun, with a new logo and title font recently revealed.

However, that pales in comparison to what this trailer will mean for fans and Warner Bros. as they try to market yet another modern Superman flick.

Pressure is high for 2025's Superman, potentially the highest of the year for any film, so the trailer has a lot riding on it.

Seeing Corenswet's Clark Kent and Superman will be the biggest development, especially as there are so many devoted Cavill Superman fans.

Outside of Krypto causing chaos, the new Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will likely make their official debut.

It will be interesting to see who else pops up as there are other heroes in Superman like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

As this will be a teaser, probably less than 90 seconds long, and only giving fans a taste of what is to come, it is unclear how much of the Daily Planet will be shown.

Regardless of what is officially shown, there is bound to be a wide range of reactions once the first footage is released online.

Superman bursts into theaters on July 11, 2026.