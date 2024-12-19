Following the first teaser trailer for 2025's Superman, audiences are eager to learn more about the Krypto the Superdog's role in the film.

At long last, the new DCU is hitting the big screen in 2025, with the first look at James Gunn's new Superman now available to view online.

Superman's official synopsis teases "a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart," which also includes a crazy canine. The trailer highlights David Corenswet as both Clark Kent and Superman, The Daily Planet crew, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and Krypto, helping save the day.

Who Is Krypto the Superdog?

DC Studios

Cold and beaten, David Corenswet's Superman makes a less-than-ideal entrance in the first Superman trailer, crashing face-first into the icy snow.

Gushing blood from his mouth, Superman is able to let out a whistle, trying to summon his furry friend. In fact, "Krypto" is the first word spoken by Supes in the trailer, as the reliable pup comes blazing in through the snow with his super speed.

DC Studios

As Krypto excitedly licks his face, Superman says "Home...take me home," and hands the small dog his cape. Near the end of the trailer, Krypto is shown loyally dragging Superman through the snow, presumably on his way to take him home.

For some, this may come as no surprise, after it was previously reported that Krypto would be the "star" of the new Superman trailer.

In October, James Gunn shared the first official image of Krypto on Threads, hanging out with Superman on the moon.

The director further explained that Krypto is based on his real-life dog Ozu, who "was problematic to say the least" after he initially adopted him.

But Gunn said that he remembered thinking, "Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?" And that idea is what put Krypto at the forefront of the Superman script:

"Krypto arrives on screens in 'Superman' this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing 'Superman.' Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than 'Adopt A Shelter Dog' Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

While Krypto is shown being a very good boy in the teaser for Superman, there's clearly going to be some chaos created by the canine in the full-length film.

What Are Krypto's Superpowers?

In DC Comics, Krypto shares the extraordinary powers of Kryptonians under Earth's yellow sun.

With abilities like flight, super-strength, super-speed, heat vision, x-ray vision, invulnerability, and a superhuman sense of hearing, Krypto is both a formidable hero and an endearing pet.

While he originated as a one-off character in Adventure Comics #210 (1955), Krypto’s heroic charm has made him a beloved fixture in DC Comics, frequently aiding his human companions and bringing warmth to their superpowered lives.

He's also likely to play a key role in the DCU's 2026 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the comic run of the same name by Tom King.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.