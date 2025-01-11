Superman 2025 Next Footage Reveal Date Just Got Confirmed

A date for the next sneak peek at James Gunn's Superman has been confirmed.

The superhero film is one of the biggest movies on the schedule in 2025 and will be the first live-action blockbuster in DC Studios' new DCU.

The first trailer for Superman was released on December 19, and it quickly soared beyond 250 million views. Given those numbers, it's safe to say audiences are hungry for more Superman footage.

DC Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the date for the next Superman preview.

While it's common for studios to market their upcoming tentpoles at the annual Super Bowl, Warner Bros. is doing something a little different this year and showing off Superman at the Puppy Bowl instead.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn plans to appear during the Puppy Bowl and provide a sneak preview and special message for viewers.

Gunn will be joined by his dog, Ozu, who served as the inspiration for Superman's dog, Krypto, in the film. A special Superman-themed award, the Krypto Super Play Award, will also be handed out to a pup during the game.

Those wanting to tune in to the Puppy Bowl for the special Superman showing can do so on Sunday, February 9, with the pre-show starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and kick-off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The Puppy Bowl will be broadcast on Animal Planet and available for streaming on Discovery+.

What To Expect From the New Superman Preview

No details as to what may be contained in the Superman preview or how long it will be were given. However, seeing as the footage is debuting at the Puppy Bowl, it can be assumed the new footage will be heavily Krypto-focused.

Superman is the first time the loyal super-dog has appeared in a live-action comic book project, but he has appeared multiple times in animated DC films and series.

Krypto featured prominently in the first Superman trailer, helping Clark Kent (David Corenswet) return home after an injury. The new preview could potentially explore more of the bond between dog and owner, perhaps explaining some of Krypto's origins as well

The teaser was also packed full of surprises and revealed a first look at Superman's vast cast. It's likely another preview will also contain DC surprises and Easter eggs for fans to dig into.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11.