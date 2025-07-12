All 6 DCU Kryptonians Confirmed To Exist After Superman (SPOILERS)

Coming off of James Gunn's Superman, several Kryptonian characters were confirmed to exist in the new DCU outside of David Corenswet's titular Man of Steel. The new super-powered blockbuster from the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker introduces audiences to a new vision for the world of DC Comics, debuting a never-before-seen take on the Man of Tomorrow as well as the world around him (including DC heroes like Hawkgirl, Green Lantern, and Mister Terrific).

The DCU Kryptonian lineage does not stop at Superman himself, though, with names like Supergirl, Krypto the Superdog, and Jor-El making an appearance in the new DC blockbuster alongside the Corenswet's titular hero. This is only the start for the franchise, though. As time passes, one can expect even more Kryptonian characters to make themselves known, even if their home planet was blown to bits long ago.

Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide. It stars Twisters actor David Corenswet in the lead role. In the movie's super-powered cast, Corenswet is joined by Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, and Nathan Fillion. The new film from DC Studios co-CEO follows Superman three years into his superhero-ing career as he contends with the villainous supergenius Lex Luthor for the first time.

Every Kryptonian Confirmed To Exist in the DCU

Superman/Kal-El

David Corenswet's Superman/Kal-El leads the DCU's Kryptonian lineup as the star of the first movie in the newly-minted franchise. Kal-El is the only son of Kryptonian scientists Joe-El and Lara, who is sent to Earth as a baby on the eve of his home planet's destruction.

Since then, Kal-El has taken on the name Clark Kent, after being raised by humans in Smallville, Kansas, growing up as a human and swearing to protect humanity (no matter the scrutiny) as their super-powered guardian, Superman.

Supergirl/Kara Zor-El

Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (played by Milly Alcock) is another surviving member of Krypton's destruction. Sent into the cosmos just like her cousin Superman, Supergirl was jettisoned off her home planet as a teen, getting stuck in a Kryptonite meteor after launch, which suspended her in a state of time-bending animation.

When she finally breaks free of her cosmic binds, she spirals, realizing what has befallen her family and the people of Krypton. This was seen in her brief Superman cameo as she made a drunken visit to her cousin to retrieve her super-powered pooch, Krypto.

Krypto

Finally making his way onto the big screen in live-action in Gunn's Superman movie, Krypto is Superman's canine companion who possesses all the same powers as his Kryptonian owners.

While Krypto may be staying with Supes in the new 2025 movie, he is not technically the Man of Steel's dog. No, Superman is just taking care of the fearless furball for his cousin, Supergirl (aka Kara Zor-El).

Jor-El

One of Superman's biggest surprises was who would play the character's Kryptonian parents. The role of Jor-El (Superman's father) has been reserved for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, with A-listers like Marlon Brando and Russell Crowe previously taking on the character.

This time around, Jor-El was played by Guardians of the Galaxy star Bradley Cooper, only being seen by way of a video message sent along with Kal-El during Krypton's destruction.

Lara

Angela Sarafyan (best known for her work on HBO's Westworld) plays Superman's mother, Lara, in the new DC blockbuster. Lara is Jor-El's wife and Superman's biological mom, even though Martha Kent raised her young boy on Earth.

Lara and her husband sent David Corenswet's Man of Steel with a message that inspired him to become the costumed hero Superman on Earth, even if its corrupted code contained a secret, destructive motive.

Ultraman (Bonus)

While Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor was Superman's primary big bad, he is backed up by the terrifying Ultraman, a biological clone of Superman created by Lex. He possesses all the same powers and abilities of Supes, but lacks the humanity (and brain power of the movie's titular hero.

While not technically a Kryptonian himself, he is a near-perfect facsimile of the Man of Steel, so he should count on this list.