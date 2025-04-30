First Look at James Gunn's Supergirl In Battle Gets Released Online (Video)

Milly Alcock, who will embody the live-action Supergirl in James Gunn's DCU, appeared in a new online video showing the heroine in the throes of battle. The Kryptonian heroine is lined up for her first live-action story in decades in 2026's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and filming is ongoing.

DC Comics

The video showcased Milly Alcock's Supergirl from the set of James Gunn's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Fans were given a peek into one of Alcock's fight sequences as the titular heroine, though the villain she is up against does not seem to be the one that most fans are expecting.

A 13-second video (from X user @UnBoxPHDFILM) highlights Alcock climbing out of a tank before kicking and punching her way through a handful of enemies:

The second X post (from @DCUSuperNews) includes two images of Alcock on top of the same tank, avoiding the swing of a massive ax from the previously noted assailant:

While that post with the still pictures claims her assailant is Lobo (who will debut in James Gunn's DCU in this movie), somebody different is coming for Kara Zor-El. Momoa's villain was seen in previously released Supergirl set photos published online in mid-April 2025.

So if not Lobo, then who? Given that there are multiple opponents facing off against Supergirl, it's possible that these miscreants could be members of the Brigands, a faction that the main villain Krem allies himself with in the Woman of Tomorrow comic that the movie is based on.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be the second film released in James Gunn's DCU after 2025's Superman. While story details are still unknown, the film will star Milly Alcock (Kara Zor-El), Jason Momoa (Lobo), David Krumholtz (Zor-El), and Emily Beecham (Alura In-Ze). Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will soar into theaters on June 26, 2026.

DC Comics

While filming for DC Studios' Supergirl movie is already a few weeks into its schedule, there is still plenty of work to be done on the DCU's second theatrical film. Jason Momoa has even tried to leak images of his own Supergirl antagonist jokingly, but Gunn and co. are sure to keep a lid on anything spoilery for the better part of 2025.

Should the movie follow a similar marketing schedule as its predecessor, Superman, a first trailer could be made public sometime in November or December. Filming is likely to continue until May or June (pending any possible reshoots), giving DC Studios plenty of time to cut a trailer and share promotional images.

Adding to that mystery is the possibility that Alcock's Supergirl may appear in 2025's Superman, which would mark her official debut in this new universe.

For now, principal photography on Supergirl is still some time away from completion before DC Studios gets to work promoting what it has in store. Once Superman enters theaters on July 11, the focus may turn to Clark Kent's Kryptonian cousin as she joins this ever-expanding universe.