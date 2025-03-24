DCU boss James Gunn has celebrated Jason Momoa's thwarted attempt to leak the first look at Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

DC Studios put the final nail in the SnyderVerse's coffin this year after recasting its former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa in a new DCU role as Lobo.

Jason Momoa Almost Leaked the First Look at the DCU's Lobo

DC

In an interview with CinemaBlend alongside actor Jack Black to promote the Minecraft movie, Lobo actor Jason Momoa was asked about his DCU villain costume in next year's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

When asked whether his white make-up covers his whole body or only visible skin, the former Aquaman star confirmed he is completely "covered."

Following that, the Supergirl star went to grab his phone, seemingly to reveal a peak at his costume, saying, "I got a little picture in my pocket." However, before he could leak his DCU look to the outlet, his publicist cut him off by exclaiming, "Jason, don't do it!"

In response to the interview clip going viral, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Threads to share Momoa's almost-mishap, hilariously saying, "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist."

While fans may be waiting a while for the first look at Momoa's Lobo, he teased in a recent interview that he "[looks] pretty dead on, exactly like the character," pointing to a rather comic-accurate design.

An article from The Hollywood Reporter discussing other Supergirl castings noted that Momoa is "due to cameo" as Lobo in the movie.

As such, it appears Momoa's DCU debut will only be a small role, especially as he told ScreenRant how he "just [comes] in for a little bit." That said, he was still quick to hype up Lobo as "the role [he's] always wanted to play."

When Will DC Studios Reveal Its Supergirl & Lobo?

DC Studios

Superman did plenty of location shooting in cities due to its Metropolis locale, which led to numerous set photos surfacing online. But, by contrast, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will have much more of an intergalactic setting on vast sci-fi worlds. This meant most of the production has taken place behind closed doors on sound stages at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

While this may be sad for fans waiting for their first looks at Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Jason Momoa's Lobo, it has allowed DC Studios to limit leaks and ensure images of these characters don't surface online until intended.

Currently, DC Studios' big focus is on hyping up Superman ahead of its July release. As Supergirl's June 2026 premiere is still over a year away, DC Studios may not start revealing its hero and villain costumes until late this year.

While there is a chance Supergirl will be unveiled in Superman after eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted her in the trailer, a character such as Lobo who may be limited to a cameo remain hidden until much closer to release, even next year.

Catch the first look at the new Supergirl which featured in the DCU's debut project.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on June 26, 2026.