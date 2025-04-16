Supergirl Movie: Viral Jason Momoa Lobo Costume Photos Fooled Internet, Confirmed As Fake

While photos of Jason Momoa's Lobo from the DCU's new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie are going viral, questions have come up about their legitimacy. It turns out, the photos of Momoa's much-anticipated portrayal of Lobo are AI-generated.

After years of playing Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the former DCEU, Momoa was the first star from that franchise to take on a new role in James Gunn's new DC Studios. This time, he will portray alien bounty hunter Lobo, allowing the actor to dive into a wild and insane persona on-screen.

Fans hope to see Lobo become a long-standing antihero/villain following 2026's Supergirl film. However, with production underway on the DCU's second theatrical movie, the internet is rife with conflicting reports on what to expect.

Jason Momoa Lobo Photos From Supergirl Set Turn Out To Be AI-Generated

A photo of Jason Momoa seemingly donning his full Lobo costume and makeup on the set of DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is going viral online.

The photo shows Momoa with black lines and a white base on his face as he dons an all-leather ensemble complete with a cross-adorned necklace.

However, Facebook user Randy Hernández (via X user @DCFilmNews) admitted that the picture was fake, as he generated it using AI technology.

Jason Momoa

Translated from Spanish, Hernández offered the following message saying that he created the fake photos:

"The truth behind Jason Momoa's Lobo on set... Well, it was me, I uploaded the image to this group and the main page of DC Latin America didn't validate it and they uploaded it hahaha and well, many media outlets have already talked about it (Proof at the end of the post)"

This comes shortly after real photos from the Supergirl set teased a hint of Momoa's Lobo costume alongside Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El.

When Should Fans Expect Jason Momoa's Actual Lobo Costume?

DC Comics

Although Supergirl is in the early stages of filming, Lobo has already proven to be a major part of the new DCU film's marketing campaign long before its release. In fact, Momoa teased the idea of leaking a look at his antihero in recent interviews, showing his excitement for his DCU rebirth.

Also of note is Momoa and Gunn's vision of Lobo being a major piece of the DCU for years to come, even with his role in Supergirl being minor. Whether he gets his own solo project is still up in the air, but fans expect him to pop up in various projects across the DCU.

Filming for Supergirl is about three months along, and given the scale of the new DC Studios outing, shooting is likely to continue for at least another month or two. Then, if the film follows a marketing trajectory similar to Superman's, official looks at its characters could start going public sometime this summer or fall.

As for when the movie's first trailer will be released, that likely will not come until closer to the end of the year. Depending on how well Superman performs in theaters this summer, DC will have a good gauge of what that film does for hyping up the rest of the franchise.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow soars into theaters on June 26, 2026.