Jason Momoa Hints At Lobo’s Exciting DCU Future, Despite Small Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Role

While Jason Momoa's role as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow may be a small one, hopes for his future in James Gunn's new DCU remain bright!

Momoa, after gaining new levels of fame as Aquaman in the SnyderVerse, quickly moved into position to take on a new role from DC lore after James Gunn's promotion to DC Studios co-CEO. The actor even teased the role being one he had wanted to play long before Arthur Curry came into the picture for him.

Now, that role has been revealed to be Lobo, an alien bounty hunter and mercenary who hails from the utopian planet of Czarnia. For the time being, the character is only set to appear in DC's upcoming solo Supergirl movie, but that does not seem to be it for the fan-favorite antihero.

Jason Momoa's Future as Lobo After Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

DC Studios

Speaking with Screen Rant during the press tour for Minecraft, Jason Momoa hinted at what his future holds within the new DC Universe.

When asked if fans will get a lot of time with Lobo, Momoa only said, "I hope so" while noting that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow only has him in "for a little bit:"

Screen Rant: "Do you think we’ll be hanging out with him for a while?" Momoa: "I hope so. I hope so. I hope so. It’s her movie, so it’s great. I just come in for a little bit."

He also touched on Lobo specifically (a character he has been hyping up for more than a year), calling it "the role [he's] always wanted to play." While he did not want to give anything away, he teased that DC has the antihero looking "pretty dead on" and that he'll look "exactly like the character" upon his debut:

"Well, this is the role I've always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and…I'll say the bike’s really cool."

Where Else Will Jason Momoa's Lobo Show Up in the DCU?

DC Studios

While Lobo's only confirmed DCU appearance thus far is in 2026's Supergirl, the character certainly has the avenue to be included in various other places across James Gunn's new slate.

In the comics, Lobo is tied most closely to lore of Superman, which is already being somewhat set up by his debut alongside Kal-El's biological cousin, Kara Zor-El. Following a first battle with over half a dozen villains in 2025's Superman, a sequel or future Justice League movie could set up that encounter effectively.

Additionally, as mentioned, Lobo could be the perfect addition to James Gunn's first attempt at the Justice League. However, considering how many projects are still left to be announced in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, that meet-up could still be a few years away.

Considering Lobo's alien nature, he could also be a natural fit for a Green Lantern-centric project like the upcoming Lanterns series on Max. Fans would certainly be intrigued to see the Green Lantern Corps hunting him down as he rampages throughout the galaxy.

Unfortunately, for the time being, speculating is all fans can do for Lobo with so little information coming from Momoa, Gunn, and the rest of the DC brass. However, considering Momoa's sheer enthusiasm for the role, plenty of anticipation is already building to see what's in store for him.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently filming and is set to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026.