Set photos from DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie gave fans a sneak peek at the costumes worn by Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa.

While Momoa's role in Supergirl may only be a small one, he and Alcock will team up as the driving forces behind the first live-action movie starring Kara Zor-El since Helen Slater's 1984 classic. It will also be the second movie in DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's new DC Universe after Superman touches down on July 11.

Supergirl is in the early stages of filming as it gets ready to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026, giving fans their best (and possibly first) look at Alcock's Kryptonian heroine.

Supergirl Set Pics Show Supergirl & Lobo DCU Costumes

DC Comics

X user @UnBoxPHDFILM shared set photos and video from DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is in the midst of filming. This look at the movie revealed the best look yet at the costumes being worn by Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Jason Momoa's Lobo.

The photos show Alcock and Momoa fighting on top of a military tank, with Alcock in her classic blue and red costume, complete with her red boots.

Meanwhile, Lobo seems to be donning a grey ensemble closely resembling what he wears in DC Comics.

A newer photo from the set shows an up close look at Alcock's Supergirl. The iconic 'S' logo is much more clear on this look at her superhero costume from the front.

This comes only a few weeks after Momoa nearly gave away the first look at his Lobo costume during an interview for A Minecraft Movie.

Which Supergirl Costume Is Milly Alcock Wearing?

DC Studios

As is the case with most superheroes, Supergirl has a wealth of costumes she's utilized throughout her 66-year history in the comics. Considering the new logo David Corenswet's Superman will use in his own solo movie, Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El is expected to follow a similar visual profile.

From the look of the costume seen in this picture, fans should see the classic red boots, blue skirt/long-sleeved top combo, and red cape regularly portrayed in most Supergirl ensembles. Also included is a red belt and a short red cape, which will likely be brought to its usual length through visual effects.

This suit appears to be a near-exact replica of the one Kara dons in the Woman of Tomorrow storyline from DC Comics. This should be no surprise, considering that James Gunn confirmed Supergirl would take heavy inspiration from Tom King's comic run of the same name.

The Woman of Tomorrow storyline features Supergirl growing up on a chunk of Krypton, spending her early years suffering as she watched those around her die. This put her in quite a different spot than her cousin, Kal-El, who spent his formative years on Earth.

This storyline's early stages could be set up soon, as some believe Supergirl was seen for a moment in Superman's first full trailer. For now, however, all viewers can do is wait to see more from Alcock and Momoa's first DC movie together as filming pushes forward.