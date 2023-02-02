James Gunn Just Confirmed 5 DC Comics That Will Inspire New Movie Universe

DC Studios CEO James Gunn has opened up on some of the comic stories that will influence his new DCU slate in various ways.

5 Comics That Inspire James Gunn's New DCU

In a recent tweet, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn followed up on his announcement of the DCU's first ten movies and series with a list of comic stories that will inspire these early projects in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

Gunn clarified that these comics won't necessarily have their storylines adapted for the DCU, but rather "the feel, the look, or the tone" will influence the team:

"We're talked a lot about Woman of Tomorrow, but these are more of the comics inspiring DC Studios and the new DCU in these early days. That doesn't mean we're adapting all these comics, but that the feel, the look, or the tone of them are touchstones for our team. Check 'em out!"

1.) Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Tom King)

DC

James Gunn was clear from the get-go that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would be inspired by Tom King's 2021-22 run of the same name. In fact, King himself has even been closely involved in some of the early writing work at DC Studios.

The unique sci-fi take on Supergirl features Kara Zor-El, who, unlike her cousin Kal-El, grew up on a chunk of Krypton and spent the early years of her life watching everyone around her perish in terrible ways.

2.) The Authority (Warren Ellis)

DC

Warren Ellis' The Authority saw a new team of heroes rise from the ashes of the government-controlled team Stormwatch to defend Earth from global threat. But this new group now operated outside the bounds of government control, and as their name implies, now answer to their own authority.

This take on the team had a drastically different approach to crimefighting from other superhero teams, having a more cynical approach to the world. The Authority was violent and brutal, doing things as they pleased.

3.) Batman (Grant Morrison)

DC

Grant Morrison's had a long seven-year run with the Dark Knight that will now inspire The Brave and the Bold. Perhaps the most influential moments from this series will come from his Batman and Son era which finally introduced Bruce Wayne's son Damian into the main continuity.

4.) All-Star Superman (Grant Morrison)

DC

All-Star Superman may be among the Man of Steel's most famous runs ever, and now it seems placed to influence Superman: Legacy. This story saw an older Superman dying due to overexposure to the Sun, and with the DCU's Superman expected to be younger, its influence will likely be strictly in tone.

Writer Grant Morrison's approach to the 12-issue series was to create a new and universal take on Superman without "re-doing origin stories or unpacking classic narratives," while also offering "a total update, rehaul and refit" - advice Gunn will likely be taking closely on board to reinvent the character.

5.) Swamp Thing (Alan Moore)

DC

Alan Moore's Swamp Thing threw aside much of the character's past to turn him into a true monster and leaned into the horror aspects, something the DCU flick is soon expected to do - and it may have even already found the director to do so.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!