James Gunn Debunks DCEU 'Reset' Rumor Following New Announcements

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn officially confirmed if The Flash will completely reset the DCU, causing a new canon to form following the events of that movie.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran recently unveiled their slate for the first wave of projects in the upcoming DCU, which is titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

However, four movies are set to come out before any project releases from that slate. Those titles include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Many fans have had questions about if these four films will have any significance moving forward, specifically regarding The Flash, which has been confirmed to feature the Multiverse and will somewhat reset the DCU. However, Gunn has now set the record straight with what is really going to happen when the film hits theaters in June.

James Gunn Addresses if The Flash Will Reset the DCU

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently posted a photo to Instagram where a fan left a comment asking about how much of the DCU will be reset by the events of the upcoming film, The Flash.

The fan was under the impression that The Flash will completely reset everything, basically causing every project coming after this movie to be part of a new canon.

Gunn then replied to the fan with his own comment, setting the record straight that The Flash "resets many things," but "not all things." Gunn also revealed in his comment that "some characters" from the DCEU will still continue to be a part of the universe despite some fans claiming that no character or actor from the current franchise would be brought back:

"Nope. Flash resets many things, not all things. Some characters remain the same some do not."

What Will Stay, What Will Go?

It has already been confirmed that Henry Cavill's Superman will not be returning to the DCU. Ben Affleck's Batman will also be on the way out with Cavill as a new Bruce Wayne is set to take center stage when The Brave and the Bold is released.

However, as far as the rest of the DCEU Justice League members go, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot still have a shot at coming back.

Gadot was recently spotted in new footage for Shazam! Fury of the Gods where she could be seen thrusting an object into the ground as it emitted a blast of electricity.

Momoa has his own film coming up, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the actor has made multiple remarks that suggest he will have some sort of role in the DCU.

It is still up in the air whether actors like Ezra Miller will return, but Gunn did remark that he and Peter Safran will be in conversation with them at a later date.

Chapter 1 of the DCU under James Gunn will begin in 2025.