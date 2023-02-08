DC Announces 2 Justice League Actors Who Will Get Recast

DC's upcoming reboot led many to wonder which Justice League actors will be recast, and past comments from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed which stars will be missing in DCU's Chapter 1.

Gunn recently set the record straight about recast rumors for the DCU by saying that "some characters" from the DCEU will still remain a part of the new universe. At the top of that list are Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Sean Gunn's Weasel from The Suicide Squad.

Moreover, several rumors and reports began to swirl, most of which focused on the status of DCEU heavyweights like Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot.

Which Justice League Characters Will Be Recast in the DCU?

During the announcement of the slate of DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran shed some light on the involvement of the DCEU's Justice League cast members in the rebooted franchise.

1.) Henry Cavill (Will Not Return as Superman)

DC

Gunn's announcement of Superman: Legacy as part of DCU's Chapter 1 is the final nail in the coffin when it comes to Henry Cavill's time as the Man of Steel.

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker filmmaker pointed out, via Gizmodo, that Cavill was "not fired," saying that he was simply not hired to play the titular Kryptonian in Superman: Legacy:

"It’s important to say that Henry Cavill was not fired. Henry was just not hired to be Superman in 'Superman [:Legacy].' There was never a deal there for another movie."

Moreover, Gunn also said that Cavill's cameo in Black Adam's post-credits scene was "the end of his story:"

“We didn’t’ fire Henry. Henry was never cast. He was in a cameo, and that was the end of his story."

The DC Studios head made it clear that the plan wasn't about getting rid of Cavill but rather finding somebody that he wants to play Superman and see move the story forward:

“A lot of people made assumptions which weren’t true. But for me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers want to cast.”

The new Superman actor who is set to replace the 39-year-old Cavill is reportedly 25 years old. No casting details have been announced yet.

2.) Ben Affleck (Will Not Return as Batman)

DC

Similar to Cavill, Ben Affleck is also confirmed to depart the DC universe as Batman after Gunn's announcement of a new movie about Gotham's protector: The Brave and The Bold.

The DC Studios co-CEO suggested that the DCU's Batman might be "a couple years older than Superman," indicating that the character will likely be in their 30s. This further proves that the DCU will move away from Affleck's portrayal of a grizzled veteran version of the Dark Knight.

Still, DCEU diehards will get the chance to see Affleck at least one more time this year when his version of Bruce Wayne returns in The Flash.

The actor was supposed to also appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but insider KC Walsh noted that the character didn't appear in the movie's latest test screening.

3.) Gal Gadot (Might Not Get Recast)

DC

Gal Gadot's status as Wonder Woman in the rebooted DCU is unknown, especially after a past report stated that the actress' Diana Prince is not part of DCU's Chapter 1.

James Gunn, during the Q&A portion of the DC slate announcement, revealed that he and Safran "talked" to Gadot, noting that the actress was "up for doing stuff."

However, the pair is not sure "what [they're] going to do with that," indicating that Gadot's DCU status is up in the air.

Moreover, the DCU's Paradise Lost HBO Max series is also confirmed to be set before Diana's birth, meaning that there's still a chance that Gadot could return in the future.

4.) Ezra Miller (Might Not Get Recast)

DC

Ezra Miller faced many controversies in the past, but a previous report from Variety stated that some executives at Warner Bros. are looking forward to continuing with the actor as the DCU's Flash after their solo movie later this year.

Fast forward to the DCU's slate announcement, Gunn and Safran were asked about Miller's status as the Scarlet Speedster.

Gunn neither confirmed nor denied if Miller would continue as the DCU's speedster, saying, "let's see what happens."

Meanwhile, Safran noted that the actor is "fully committed" to their recovery right now, admitting that they are still in constant contact and will decide what's best when the time is right:

"Ezra is fully committed to the recovery right now. And, you know, we talk to them. We’re in constant contact [and] when the time is right, we’ll have the conversation with them and decide what’s best for them personally."

Another rumor revealed that The Flash's ending would establish that Miller's Barry Allen can go wherever he wants. Will the DCU be his next destination? Only Gunn and Safran know.

5.) Jason Momoa (Might Not Get Recast)

DC

Jason Momoa has been at the forefront of DC recasting reports due to his cryptic statement about being excited about the new DCU while also addressing his future as Aquaman.

The actor previously said that he will "always be Aquaman" and that nobody is taking that history away from him. Momoa's comment led many to believe that he might be done as the Atlantean hero and could play Superman villain Lobo instead.

Speaking with Collider, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran admitted that it was "too early" to say if Momoa is still Aquaman, noting that "no decision has been made:"

“Jason always thought Aquaman was a trilogy in his own mind. But he also loves Lobo. He’s been very clear about that, too. He’s never gonna play two characters, but no decision has been made.”

Gunn reassured fans that the DCU "won't have an actor playing two different roles," debunking claims that Momoa will both portray Aquaman and Lobo.

Why the DCU Needs a Full Justice League Reboot

While Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck are out of the DCU's plans, seeing Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa back as their respective DC heroes could confuse some casual fans.

Although it's a welcome sight to see the three DCEU mainstays incorporated into what James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning for the DCU, starting over with a brand new Justice League cast would be the safer route as it allows more unique portrayals from different actors.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista previously said that Gunn wants to "[start] from scratch" with the new DCU, with him getting "younger and fresher" actors to portray the DC's superheroes.

Doing this doesn't mean that Gadot, Momoa, and Miller are not good actors, but casting younger stars allows the DCU to create a new era of heroes that would last for the next 10-15 years.