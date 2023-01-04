James Gunn Reportedly Will NOT Fully Reboot DC's SnyderVerse

While the DCU's reboot under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will soon be underway, a new report provided a promising update about retaining current actors from the Snyder-Verse, such as Zachary Levi's Shazam and John Cena's Peacemaker.

The impending DC reboot has received mixed reactions from fans, but it has shown no signs of slowing down. Gunn has been at the forefront of providing news about what's next for the superhero franchise, with a good chunk of it focused on recasting actors.

The Suicide Squad director already confirmed that Henry Cavill's Superman would not return while also stating there's zero likelihood of a scenario in which every Justice League & related actor gets recast while The Suicide Squad actors stay on.

Amid the latest news that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is not part of Gunn and Safran's new DCU, another important tidbit has emerged.

Will DCU's Reboot Recast Current DC Actors?

DC

According to Variety's sources, the plan of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran is described as a "broad but not blanket reset" where nothing is ruled out.

This means that Aquaman, Shazam!, Blue Beetle, and Gunn's Peacemaker series from HBO Max could be incorporated into the new DCU.

Gunn and Safran reportedly have the full backing of Warner Bros. Discovery's top ranks. The pair were also recommended by Warner Bros. film head Michael De Luca.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!