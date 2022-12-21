James Gunn Confirms Plans for DC Elseworlds Movies

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hinted that Warner Bros. Discovery could give the green light to an Elseworlds movie within the DC Universe.

The DCU is about to undergo a major overhaul under Gunn's watch as he and his partner, Peter Safran, develop a brand-new story centered on DC's biggest heroes and villains. More will be revealed about the movies that will make up that new slate in the coming weeks, although the new DCU isn't the only story that will move forward under the new DC banner in the next few years.

Outside of the former DC Extended Universe and the new upcoming slate, DC is already building a cache of Elseworlds movies such as Todd Phillips' Joker franchise and Matt Reeves' The Batman stories, both of whose stories take place outside of the core are out of the core continuity.

Former President of DC Films Walter Hamada actually spoke on the idea of developing more Elseworlds movies in August 2020, noting that "the possibility is there" as long as "a filmmaker with an interesting story" presented their ideas.

And according to Gunn, this could be far from the end of Elseworlds content as the DC Universe moves into its new era.

Gunn Hypes Elseworlds Movie On the Way

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Twitter to update fans on the status of a potential Elseworlds movie coming under his watch.

A fan asked Gunn if he's "open to producing any Elseworlds DC projects that aren't set in the DCU," to which Gunn replied that it's something in active development right now:

"That is actively happening."

When Will New DCU Elseworlds Movies Arrive?

Fans have already gotten a taste of what Elseworlds-style movies can bring to the DC Universe thanks to Zack Snyder's Justice League, which gave Snyder the chance to share his true vision for what the movie might have originally been in 2017. But now, on top of other confirmed movies from outside the main DC timeline, it appears that James Gunn is adamant about continuing that trend with future movies as well.

Currently, Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux already has cameras rolling for its late 2024 release, and there are plans for Matt Reeves to make a sequel to The Batman, although its place on the release schedule is unknown.

Gunn and Safran will also announce the first official slate of DCU movies in January, setting the stage for what will take place in the main story under their watch. This will open the doors for other potential Elseworlds stories to take the spotlight as well, and with Gunn's recent comments, it seems that those stories will be just as important to develop the right way over the rest of the 2020s and beyond.