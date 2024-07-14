James Gunn's Superman won't be the only 2025 DC Universe film released by Warner Bros.

Following Creature Commandos' debut on Max in December 2024, Superman will mark the theatrical start of the brand-new DC Universe overseen by Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Additionally, Gunn and company have multiple movies and shows still in development in the DC Elseworlds realm outside the canon DCU. This can currently be seen through Dead Boy Detectives on Netflix, and it will continue later with Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II.

New DC Movie Confirmed for 2025 Release

DC

As shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Crunchyroll editor Midou Mir, Warner Bros. announced a second 2025 movie for DC at France's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in Annecy.

At the festival, DC's animated Watchmen movie was confirmed to be released in two parts, one coming later in 2024 and the second arriving in 2025.

"Time for 'Watchmen.' Finally the animated movie we were waiting for this whole year (nothing wrong with COIE btw). 2 CG films, part 1 is coming this year and part 2 in 2025. it's a leap forward for our DC Cinematic Animation. Very vibrant trailer for 'Watchmen Chapter I.'"

This is the first public confirmation that Watchmen will be split into two. Additionally, it will give DC movie releases in 2025, the other being James Gunn's upcoming Superman reboot.

Additionally, a rumor on Reddit teased that Part 1 could be in line for release in August thanks to a Blu-ray listing that included that release date.

What Will Happen in the 2025 Animated Watchmen Movie?

DC

Along with the confirmation that Watchmen will be released in two parts, Warner Bros. unveiled the first trailer for Chapter 1 ahead of its upcoming 2024 debut.

While the trailer was only 42 seconds long, it set up an exciting new adventure for the Watchmen as they get a similar animation treatment to what fans have seen in projects like Marvel Studios' What If...?.

The main characters highlighted in this trailer were two key members of the team, Rorschach and Dr. Manhattan, as the action showed plenty of brutal intensity and R-rated violence.

While this is not tied to the core DC story the way James Gunn's Superman is, it will revisit one of the franchise's most memorable teams and give adult fans a thrilling mature-themed entry to enjoy soon.

Watchmen will be released in two parts, one later in 2024 and the other in 2025.

Read more about other DC Elseworlds projects below:

The Batman 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

DC Announces Imminent Surprise Release Of Next Live-Action Show On Netflix

Joker 2's Musical Concerns Get Shut Down By Director