Joker 2's Musical Concerns Get Shut Down By Director

For the first time since its announcement, Joker 2 director Todd Phillips addressed whether the upcoming film will be a musical.

DC Elseworlds film Joker 2 (officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux) was announced in early 2022, and quickly following, fans learned that pop star Lady Gaga would be taking on the role of Harley Quinn and that the film would include musical elements.

This decision caused many Joker fans to be split, with some welcoming the idea and others believing that it would take away from the gritty nature of its 2019 predecessor.

Will Joker 2 Be a Musical?

Warner Bros.

On day two of CinemaCon (which took place on April 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada), Joker 2 director Todd Phillips officially answered the burning question regarding the upcoming film's genre, specifically how much of a musical it will be.

As shared by Brandon Davis via X (formerly Twitter), Phillips stated that he and the rest of the crew "never really talked about it" being a full-blown musical but that "music is an essential element."

However, the director admitted that the tone of Joker 2 will not "veer too far from the first film," indicating that it won't be a lighthearted musical in the traditional sense:

"We've never really talked about it like that but it's a movie where music is an essential element and, to me, it doesn't veer to far from the first film."

Phillips also talked about how musical elements do make sense for Arthur's character, specifically saying that "he has music in him:"

"Yeah, Arthur is weird and aloof...but he has music in him."

It is important to note, however, that Variety reported the film will include around 15 covers of popular songs from the past years, meaning that it will feature a lot more music than most movies.

The report also suggested that Joker 2 will take on the role of a "jukebox musical," meaning that it will focus more on those songs than the actual score.

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir will still play a major role in the film, though. It is said that she will implement her elements into the songs that will be present, making it less traditional than other musicals.

It is also important to mention that these insiders did say that Joker 2 will "break the mold of traditional musicals," further proving what Phillips stated.

Does It Make Sense for Joker 2 To Be a Musical?

As Phillips mentioned, Arthur Fleck does "[have] music in him." This was evident throughout the first film when Arthur danced multiple times. Although no music was actually playing, it made it seem as though he heard it in his mind, so Joker 2 could paint it as though the audience is in the mind of Arthur.

Although Joker 2 will not be a traditional musical, it ultimately makes sense for the film to adopt the musical genre.

Many fans worried about the musical elements are likely expecting it to appear as a classic Disney film or something like The Greatest Showman, but, due to Phillips' comments, it will not.

The first Joker movie was extremely serious and dark, and it is entirely possible that Joker 2 could be even darker, making these musical elements necessary to balance out its tone.

When a movie strays too far in one direction, especially on the dark side, it can be hard for the audience to sit through.

For example, The Suicide Squad included many extremely dark and violent scenes, but its comedy balanced the film and made it an easy watch for most viewers.

Joker 2 will likely be the same, with its musical elements giving the audience a chance to recover from the dark moments, ultimately making the movie more digestible.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.

