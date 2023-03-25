Joker 2: First Look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Costume (Set Photos)

New photos from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux gave fans the first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in costume.

The Joker sequel originally started shooting in early December without Lady Gaga. Fortunately, she joined the production in earnest two months later with set photos of her leaking ever since.

Director Todd Phillips gave fans the first official look at Joker's partner in crime in Folie à Deux. Unfortunately, for fans, it's only been Harley in civilian clothing.

Lady Gaga Dressed Like a Harlequin

A new series of photos from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux showed Lady Gaga dressed as Harley Quinn.



She's decked out in the character's classic red, white, and black color scheme.



Her skin is a ghostly white, and her eye makeup mimics those worn by clowns.



She was seen walking down the steps of what appears to be the New York County Courthouse and escorted by police.



Two videos were also captured, with the second one showing Harley Quinn being guided into the courthouse by the police as a mob of protesters surrounded them.

Harley Quinn Takes the Stand?

The scene being shot in these photos and videos appears to be Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn being escorted into the New York County Courthouse as mobs of Joker supporters surround them. Many of them are carrying picket signs like "Free Joker."

This makes it likely that Harley Quinn is being brought to a trial regarding Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck. She's decked out in clown makeup, so she isn't exactly sane, but it's possible she could be either testifying for or even against the Joker.

Fans will find out for sure when Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4, 2024.