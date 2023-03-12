Joker 2: First Look at Lady Gaga Filming on Set (Photos)

Lady Gaga was just seen on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux, filming her work as Harley Quinn for the upcoming DC Elseworlds sequel.

Lady Gaga’s casting in Joker 2 sets this sequel up to be one of 2024’s most anticipated movies, with the Oscar-nominee joining a cast and crew that earned Oscar-level success with the original Joker.

Gaga first arrived on set with the rest of the cast in late January after filming for the DCU sequel started in December 2022, with much of the information surrounding her inclusion being kept under wraps.

And with her introduction as Harley Quinn being quite an unexpected turn of events, the singer-turned-actor will be a key piece of discussion surrounding everything that's developing with this blockbuster movie.

Lady Gaga Seen on Joker 2 Set

DC

New behind-the-scenes photos showed Lady Gaga filming new material on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux.

Shooting in Los Angeles for a scene in Gotham, Gaga's Harleen Quinzel is wearing a dark jacket, a brightly-colored scarf, and a gray beanie as she looks around her suspiciously next to an 80s-era sedan.

This comes as the second look at her character after director Todd Phillips shared the first full look at her Harley Quinn on his Instagram page in February.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!