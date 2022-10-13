Joker 2 Starts Filming Sooner Than Expected

Todd Philips and Joaquin Phoenix are set to reunite in Joker: Folie A Deux, the sequel to 2019's Joker. Phoenix will be joined by a stellar cast that includes returning actress Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but the first teaser confirmed that it will tap into musical elements. In addition, Joker: Folie A Deux will take place inside Arkham Asylum.

With the film eyeing a 2024 release, production has yet to begin, but a new rumor indicated that filming is expected to start sooner rather than later.

When Does Joker 2 Begin Production?

DC

As shared by a listing from Production List, it was revealed that the filming start date for Joker: Folie A Deux will be on Saturday, November 5.

This date is much earlier than the rumored start date of early 2023, which was reported by Heroic Hollywood in January.

A November 2022 start date for Joker: Folie A Deux is a promising development as it gives the cast and crew enough time to film within their production schedule.

This lengthy schedule also allows more room for reshoots and for post-production, preventing an inevitable delay unless another major shift in Warner Bros.' slate will ensue.

It's possible that the earlier start date of early 2023 was the initial schedule, but a change of plans was potentially pushed by director Todd Philips or Warner Bros. Discovery.

Given that Joker 2 is a musical, it's safe to assume that more preparation time will be needed as the cast will need to study the songs that will be included in the movie. This could likely be the culprit of the early production start of the film.

Whatever the case, Joker: Folie A Deux is set to premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024.