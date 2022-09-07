Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 Casts 'Get Out' Actor

Joker: Folie à Deux is quickly ramping up toward the start of production as Todd Phillips looks to make his mark a second time in October 2024. Joaquin Phoenix will follow up on his Oscar-winning efforts from 2019 as Arthur Fleck, and he’ll have a stellar cast of actors helping the sequel accomplish its lofty goals.

Returning from the first movie is Zazie Beetz, who’s seen a great deal of success in the superhero genre with her role as Sophie Dumond along with her time as the luck-infused Domino in Fox’s Deadpool 2. And while she reunites with Phoenix for the second round of DC madness, they have some key new players joining the fray.

Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter Lady Gaga will embody this universe’s Harley Quinn, while Harry Potter star Brendan Gleeson will join the crew in a role that hasn’t yet been disclosed.

Now, that quartet of stars becomes a quintet as Joker 2 gains its fifth actor, according to a recent report.

Joker Sequel Gains New Actor

Deadline revealed that Warner Bros. cast Catherine Keener in an undisclosed role in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set to premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024.

She joins Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz in the cast for the follow-up to 2019's Oscar-winning Joker. Keener is best known for her appearance in Jordan Peele's award-winning Get Out, and she also starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo in Shawn Levy's The Adam Project from 2022.

Who Will Catherine Keener Play in Joker 2?

Outside of her appearance in Get Out, Catherine Keener boasts an impressive resume from the past few decades, including recent starring roles in The Incredibles 2 and even Captain Phillips. She now has the exciting opportunity to work with Todd Phillips and the team on Joker 2 as Joaquin Phoenix brings back arguably the most iconic Batman villain in history with this story.

It will likely be some time until Keener's specific role is revealed, as the only actor outside of Phoenix with a semi-confirmed part is Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Over the next few months, that information is sure to become clearer, particularly with the Joker sequel being one of Warner Bros.' only confirmed DC projects that hasn't hit the chopping block.

Since the movie won't be in theaters for another two years, Phoenix and the team have a great deal of time to get the movie ready, with filming expected to start after the new year begins. But while fans wait for more news on casting and story details, anticipation only continues to build with regard to how this unique adventure will continue.

Joker: Folie à Deux will debut in theaters on October 4, 2024.