Lady Gaga Confirms Joker 2 Filming Start With New Selfie from Set (Photo)

Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga is set to join the DC Universe (DCU) with a role in Joker: Folie à Deux, and she's indicated that her journey with the franchise has officially started.

Joker 2 looks to follow up on the efforts of its predecessor from 2019, which shocked the world by earning 11 Oscar nominations and winning two of them for Best Score and Best Actor. Now, Joaquin Phoenix and co. look to expand on the Clown Prince of Crime’s solo journey in Todd Phillips’ second DC movie, which will feature Lady Gaga as Phoenix’s co-star in this new adventure.

Filming for Joker 2 kicked off in early December 2022, with Phoenix sharing the first look at his Joker looking worse for wear from the set.

Now, Lady Gaga apparently joined him to start off her venture as she celebrates yet another milestone in her one-of-a-kind run in entertainment.

Lady Gaga Shares Joker 2 Set Photo

On her Instagram account, musician and actress Lady Gaga revealed that she's started filming for her upcoming role in Warner Bros.' sequel to 2019's Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Sharing an image of herself with a bouquet of flowers celebrating her Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song" for Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, which Lady Gaga sang and produced, Gaga wrote a caption indicating that she's started her work on the Joker sequel, shouting out her fanbase known as "little monsters:"

"I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!"

Instagram

Will Joker 2 Perform Well Amidst DCU Changes?

Seeing Lady Gaga join the production of Joker 2 is an exciting development in and of itself, as the Grammy and Oscar nominee takes on her first role in the world of superhero movies. Rumors indicated that she'll play the Joker universe's Harley Quinn, giving Phoenix's Arthur Fleck his classic comic love interest for the sequel, although her role in this story is still largely a mystery.

This will be one of the only movies that get to live on under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's new leadership, allowing this Elseworlds-style story to expand as the new leadership works out its plan for its new leading heroes and villains.

Lady Gaga already has plenty of support ahead of her performance in this movie as she hopes to add yet another memorable performance to her quickly-growing film resume with one of DC's most popular villains/anti-heroes being reenvisioned. She'll be quite busy with filming over the next few months, but with almost two full years until the Joker sequel arrives, specifics about her place in the story will likely remain under wraps until more work on production is finished.

Joker: Folie à Deux will debut in theaters on October 4, 2024.