Margot Robbie Shares Opinion on Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Casting In Joker 2

The original live-action Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie, commented on Lady Gaga’s upcoming take on her iconic character in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Robbie first came aboard the DCEU as Harley Quinn for 2016’s Suicide Squad. From there, she went on to star in Birds of Prey and James Gunn’s soft reboot for Task Force X.

Since then, however, her return as Harley Quinn has been up in the air. James Gunn confirmed in September that she would be returning—but this was before the massive regime changes over at Warner Bros.

In fact, it seems that another actress is set to play the part before the world sees any more of Robbie’s Quinzel: Lady Gaga. The musician will be boarding Todd Phillips’ Joker 2, which just started production.

While Gaga may be putting her own spin on Harley, it sounds like Margot Robbie is still plenty excited to see what she does with it.

Margot Robbie Talks Lady Gaga

DC

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Margot Robbie offered some words regarding what she thinks about Lady Gaga taking on Harley Quinn for Todd Phillip's Joker: Folie à Deux.

Robbie noted how she thinks Gaga will "do an amazing job" and that she's thrilled to see audiences want multiple iterations of Harley Quinn:

"I think she's going to do an amazing job. I'm so excited. All I could have ever hoped for Harley is that she would become one of those characters that, kind of like Batman, or Hamlet, gets handed from actor to actor—everyone gets a go at playing them. So, I feel like it's just a credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple interactions. I'm excited."

Is Margot Robbie Done for Good at DC?

One important clarification to make is that Margot Robbie isn't being replaced. Todd Phillips’ project and Lady Gaga's Harley, by extension, will be completely separate—akin to how Matt Reeves’ The Batman projects are.

Though, Robbie isn’t entirely safe either. With Henry Cavill having just announced that he will not be coming back as Superman and Wonder Woman 3 being canned, it seems James Gunn and Peter Safran are setting the stage for a completely new DCU.

But might the new leads of the DCU make a few exceptions? After all, Gunn previously stated how much he loved working with Robbie on The Suicide Squad—and Safran produced the Shazam! movie. Maybe those two could make it to the other side.

As for Joker 2 and Lady Gaga, she’ll no doubt be great. While the concept of the sequel being a musical is admittedly insane, it’s just the right amount of crazy for Harley Quinn and Joker.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release on October 4, 2024.