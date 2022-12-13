Joker 2 Director Shares Lady Gaga Update With Rabid Fanbase

Anticipation is high for Lady Gaga's DCU debut as Harley Quinn, but a new update from Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips confirmed that fans will need to wait slightly longer for the actress' first look on set.

Joker's team surprised everyone when reports first started to emerge that Lady Gaga was in early talks for Harleen Quinzel's role in the upcoming sequel.

Eventually, Joker 2's teaser confirmed the A Star is Born actress' involvement, boosting the hype for the Joaquin Phoenix-led sequel.

Production is already in full swing for Joker 2, with the first look at Phoenix's Arthur Fleck being used to celebrate the start of filming.

Now, a significant new detail about its production was revealed.

When Will Lady Gaga Film Her Joker 2 Scenes?

DC

On Instagram, Lady Gaga fan page ladygagaownet revealed their interaction with Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips in a recent post that confirmed when Lady Gaga would start filming for the sequel.

When ladygagaownet asked Phillips about a "sneak peak" at Lady Gaga, Phillips responded by saying that the actress doesn't start filming "until after the New Year:"

ladygaganownet: “Sneak peak at Gaga plis”

Phillips: “getting a lot of these messages in my DMs. And on here. Sorry to say that LG does not start with us until after the new year. So it’s gonna be a bit. xTP”

ladygaganownet: “we can’t wait!! Thank you."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a past interview, Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher talked about Lady Gaga's involvement in the sequel, pointing out that she will "create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself:"

“She’s going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself. The combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we’ll find magic every day on set. Hopefully, we’ll also have a bit of madness in there. We like when there is a little bit of chaos.”

Will Joker 2 Tease Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Transformation?

Joker 2 director Todd Phillips' latest confirmation that Lady Gaga will start filming her scenes in January 2023 suggests that an official first look at the actress could soon arrive online, similar to how he unveiled Joaquin Phoenix's new image.

Doing this essentially drums up anticipation for the sequel, which would be more exciting if Lady Gaga's first look will be alongside Phoenix's Arthur Fleck.

Although it is unknown how Lady Gaga's Harleen Quinzel will fit into Arthur Fleck's story in Joker 2, the fact that she has a major role suggests that the character will be essential to the plot, leading fans to wonder if she will eventually transform into Harley Quinn at the sequel's ending.

Even though a Harley Quinn transformation for Lady Gaga would mimic how Fleck transitioned into the Joker during the first film, seeing it happen on-screen would cement the everlasting influence that the Clown Prince of Crime has in this version of Gotham while also possibly teasing more adventures to come.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024.