Joker 2: First Look at Joaquin Phoenix Revealed (Photo)

While not part of the DCU, it was initially reported that director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel would begin filming in November. However, it appears production started a bit late, with Phillips posting a photo from the first day of shooting for Joker: Folie à Deux.

The sequel's title was officially announced in June, pointing to it including Harley Quinn alongside Arthur Fleck's Joker. A week later, not only was it confirmed that Quinn would be in it, but that she would be played by none other than Lady Gaga.

Reports indicate that it will be a musical from Quinn's perspective, likely a reversal of Fleck's twisted point of view from the original. So, despite a minor delay, filming for the film has finally begun as Phillips shows off a photo of one of its stars.

Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Getting a Clean Shave

Director Todd Phillips posted the first photo from the production of Joker: Folie à Deux on Instagram, commenting, "Day 1. Our boy."

Instagram

The photo shows Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck getting what may be a forcible shave from an orderly inside Arkham Asylum.

Not All Songs and Dance for Joker

Fleck looks dead-eyed as he's given a shave with his continued stay inside Arkham Asylum. His body looks emaciated, with his ribs and shoulder blades showing just under the skin.

It could be that, similar to the Clown Prince of Crime in Frank Miller's "The Dark Knight Returns"; Fleck has perhaps become a shell of his former self inside the mental facility for who knows how many years.

It could make sense then why this sequel could take place from Quinn's perspective as she tries to form a bond with him, either as a psychiatry intern like Robbie's DCU antihero or another patient. So, it'll be interesting to see how Phillips will tell the story through song and dance.

Fans will see how this story shapes up as a musical when Joker: Folie à Deux releases in theaters on October 4, 2024.