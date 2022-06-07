Joker 2: Harley Quinn's Potential Role Teased With New Announcement

Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips changed the game in the superhero movie world with their work on Joker, which shockingly became a critical and financial hit at the end of 2019. While that film brought a lot to the table for the Clown Prince of Crime, it didn't include a character who's almost inseparable from the Joker in most stories: Harley Quinn.

The Joker's "Puddin'" has spent the last few years in a kind of limbo throughout her time in the DC Extended Universe, as Margot Robbie brought the anti-hero into live-action for the first time. She played a key role in both Suicide Squad movies under David Ayer and James Gunn and led her own Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in between those outings, although her future remains in doubt.

Harley's relationship with the Joker is a key driving force for her entire character, leading some fans to wonder if and when she'll make her way into Joaquin Phoenix's universe at some point. Now, Phillips has shared a new update on the next chapter of his Joker story, which may hint to a timeframe for when Harley could take her place in that adventure.

Joker Back For a Second Round

Todd Phillips took to Instagram to confirm that he's currently working on a sequel to 2019's Joker, which starred Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix in the leading role.

He shared an image of the screenplay that he wrote alongside Scott Oliver, teasing his next movie with the following caption:

The sequel will go under the title Joker: Folie a Deux, which translates to "Joker: Madness for Two." This could be a potential indication that the new movie will include a version of Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime love interest in the comics.

The title is also known as shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder (SDD), a psychiatric syndrome that includes a transmission of symptoms like delusional beliefs from one person to another.

Harley Quinn Joins Phoenix's Joker Universe?

Joker getting confirmation for a sequel shouldn't be seen as a major shock at this point, especially considering rumors had circulated for a couple of years regarding the franchise moving forward with more movies. Todd Phillips was reportedly set to begin writing the script more than a year ago, and this news only makes that official as the director shares his progress on the upcoming movie.

The big question now is what the new film will actually entail, particularly with the idea of Harley Quinn becoming a part of this universe in the foreseeable future.

Considering how deeply the first movie looked into Arthur Fleck's tortured psyche, throwing Harley into play could drive him to new levels of insanity as he explores his full Joker persona. Depending on who Warner Bros. casts in this universe, this sequel could explore the early stages of their relationship with one another, similar to the flashback sequences from 2016's Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie and Jared Leto.

Regardless of how the specifics work out, anticipation is already building to see what Phillips and Phoenix have planned for the Clown Prince's next solo adventure after breaking the billion-dollar mark with the first movie. While the production timeframe for Joker 2 is still unclear, more details are sure to trickle out in the next few months as Warner Bros. looks to add new dimensions to the Joker's legacy.