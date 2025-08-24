Chris Hemsworth Receives More Avengers: Doomsday Screentime Than 2 Major X-Men Stars (Report)

One of the few remaining original Avengers is still front and center in Avengers: Doomsday. Not only is Chris Hemsworth's Thor confirmed for the 2026 movie, but a new report suggests he's dominating the screen, despite the presence of major X-Men stars and a mutant-focused story.

Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday is a Multiversal crossover involving the Fox X-Men, the MCU's Earth-616 heroes, and the Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios unveiled most of the Avengers 5 cast via a live-streamed chair reveal, and it seems that Chris Hemsworth claiming the first chair spot was no coincidence, as Thor's reportedly going to "show up more" than other key characters.

Marvel Studios

When asked about the scope of Magneto, Cyclops, Thor, and Monica Rambeau's roles in Avengers: Doomsday and how they compare to one another, Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus revealed Monica Rambeau has the "bigger role storywise," but Hemsworth's "Thor would show up more:"

"Out of all 4, Monica’s got the bigger role storywise, but Thor would show up more if that makes sense."

That last Marvel audiences saw of Monica Rambeau was in The Marvels' post-credit scene where she found herself in an alternate timeline with X-Men's Beast (Kelsey Grammar) and her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), as Binary. Meanwhile, James Marsden's Cyclops and Ian McKellen's Magneto are both from 20th Century Fox's X-Men franchise with Magneto typically playing the role of the prime antagonist (and sporting a new look near the Doomsday set?)

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026 as part of the Phase 6 of the MCU. Avengers: Secret Wars, the film's sequel and climatic conclusion to the Multiverse Saga, will follow with a December 17, 2027 premiere.

Chris Hemsworth's Avengers: Doomsday Screentime Explained

While plot details concerning Avengers: Doomsday are being kept under lock and key, the blockbuster's storyline is definitely Multiversal in nature and, as Monica Rambeau and Robert Downey Jr.'s role as Doom suggests, different versions of familiar characters.

Since Thor's brother Loki is a Variant of The Avengers God of Michief with extensive Multiversal experience, and a reunion between the Odinson bros is expected, this could partially explain Thor's significant screentime for Doomsday. Another reason is, again, Thor is the only orginal Avenger currently confirmed for Avengers 5. While Marvel Studios flooded its Multiverse Saga with new characters, there's no single unifying leader and Doomsday may require a veteran presence with ties to the franchise's Phase 1 beginnings.