Chris Hemsworth's Thor Will Meet 1 Key X-Men Hero In Avengers: Doomsday (Confirmed)

Avengers: Doomsday will feature an exciting meetup between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and one important X-Men hero. The next Avengers movie will give the X-Men their biggest time yet to shine in the MCU, bringing at least seven legacy mutant stars back from past Marvel films. With this film marking their first time fully integrated with the MCU’s finest, fans are already imagining what combinations of characters could steal the show.

MCU newcomer Kelsey Grammer confirmed that his Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast will share scenes with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Grammer was asked about who he gets to share scenes with that he had not been on camera with in the old X-Men films. Specifically, he pointed out Thor, but he did not "want to go too far" and spoil anything:

Grammer: "Well, you know, Thor and those guys. You know, I’m a big fan of Robert Downey Jr. I love him and he’s just a terrific fella." Entertainment Weekly: "You get to share a scene?" Grammer: "Well, it's sort of sharing a scene. I don’t want to go too far. He’s trying not to get fired, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say or not say..."

Marvel Studios

While details are being kept under wraps, this teases yet another interaction between the legacy 20th Century Fox X-Men and Marvel Studios' Avengers stars. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu previously teased a scene featuring himself next to Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Nightcrawler star Alan Cumming revealed a potential fight between his X-Man and the MCU's Fantastic Four.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the MCU's fifth Avengers film and the third movie released in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Over two dozen actors are confirmed for the cast, and the film will feature a horde of heroes going up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom as he threatens to tear the multiverse apart. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What to Expect Between X-Men & Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Looking at this movie's extensive cast, Grammer's Beast and Tom Hiddleston's Loki are the only confirmed characters aware that the multiverse exists (along with Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in The Marvels). That considered, these two (and possibly more unconfirmed characters) will be pivotal in getting this film's massive cast of characters on the same page.

Thor's specific place in Doomsday has only been teased minimally (see more on the trauma he may face here), and it is unclear where he will fit in terms of what group of heroes he may join. However, his apparent interaction with Beast and the X-Men will break new ground for the MCU as the Asgardian learns about mutants for the first time.

With Marvel reportedly set to release the first look at Avengers: Doomsday before the end of 2025, fans may get a first idea of some of the specific interactions the studio will deliver in this highly anticipated sequel.

Whether this includes Thor and the X-Men is still a mystery, but if it comes anywhere close to the excitement fans felt when Thor met the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War, it should make for a historic moment in Marvel history.