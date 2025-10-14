Magneto and Professor X may share scenes in Avengers: Doomsday with one popular MCU Phase 4 star, according to a recent quote. The X-Men's arrival in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is one of the sequel's biggest talking points, as it will bring generations of Marvel actors together for the first time in the same movie. This will set the stage for interactions fans have dreamed of for years, with some already confirmed to become real.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu teased that he has scenes in Avengers: Doomsday with Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto. In a panel at New York Comic-Con 2025 (via @AvengersUpdated on X), Liu described Stewart and McKellen as "people who [he] grew up watching and idolizing." He then slyly teased that he may have "gotten the opportunity to do scenes with them at some point" in Doomsday, but he did not elaborate any further:

"...Sir Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, people who I grew up watching and idolizing and maybe have gotten the opportunity to do scenes with them at some point…that may or may not have been even better…[that] would be something that I maybe would say if I was in the movie. It was an experience, like…I can’t even describe."

Liu, Stewart, and McKellen are three of Doomsday's 27 confirmed cast members, but no specific scenes or moments from the movie have been revealed as of writing. This quote confirms at least one of the likely multiple interactions between the Avengers and the X-Men, who will cross multiversal borders for the first time under Marvel Studios' watch.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third MCU movie released in Phase 6 and the fifth Avengers movie in the MCU overall. The Avengers, X-Men, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and more are confirmed to join forces against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What To Expect From Shang-Chi/X-Men Interaction in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

While story details are being kept under wraps before Doomsday's release, many expect to see a monumental interaction between the X-Men and the Avengers. Shang-Chi is also expected to be part of Sam Wilson's Avengers team, so he should be at the center of any meet-ups with heroes from other universes.

As of writing, the circumstances behind the first meeting between the Avengers and X-Men are still unknown. Even so, Sam Wilson's team is almost guaranteed to have some kind of sit-down with Charles Xavier and his group of mutants to figure out what they are all dealing with after Doom's impact is first felt.

Set photos already teased the inclusion of Charles Xavier's mansion in Doomsday. This building could be the perfect location for Shang-Chi's X-Men to learn all they can from Charles Xavier and the X-Men, which may include Magneto by that point in the film.

The movie is also expected to feature plenty of battle and action sequences with the Avengers and X-Men (along with one teased between the X-Men and the Fantastic Four).

Due to Shang-Chi possessing the Ten Rings, which may end up being a MacGuffin for whatever the specific plot turns out to be, he may play a pivotal role in how the Avengers and X-Men interact with one another. Depending on his experience with the Avengers, Liu's hero may also be somebody who does not jump into conflict as expediently as Captain America or Professor X, making the dynamic even more interesting.