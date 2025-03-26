Marvel Live Stream Promises Major MCU Announcement (Watch)

Marvel Studios has a live stream running online teasing a potentially major MCU announcement being prepped for release.

Marvel Studios Teases Major MCU News on the Way

At 8 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 26, Marvel Studios' social media accounts set up a video livestream teasing a major announcement about the future of the MCU.

The video is a continuous feed on a director's chair with Thor star Chris Hemsworth's name on the back of it. The only information given at the start was a caption telling fans to "Take a seat."

Hemsworth is now set to star in his 10th Marvel Studios movie after first debuting as the God of Thunder in 2011's Thor. He was last seen in live-action in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

At 8:15 a.m. PT, another chair was shown with Vanessa Kirby's name on the back. Kirby is about to make her MCU debut as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman in July's The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

During the announcement, the official Avengers social media pages shared the stream with a hashtag for Avengers: Doomsday. Shortly after, the pages for directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared the same video.

This video confirms that Doomsday is now in production while also revealing some of the 2026 movie's main cast members.

Memorably, Marvel Studios unveiled a similar announcement video in February 2017 confirming the start of filming for Avengers: Infinity War, which was also a live stream. That also confirmed multiple cast members for the epic team-up film.

At 8:27 a.m. PT, a third chair was unveiled for Sam Wilson/Captain America star Anthony Mackie.

Mackie last made his return to the MCU in February's Captain America: Brave New World, and he has been part of the MCU since 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Doomsday will be the actor's eighth Marvel Studios movie, which does not include two appearances in the role on Disney+.

8:40 a.m. PT came with a fourth chair teasing Sebastian Stan's inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday. Stan is about to play a leading role as the Winter Soldier in May's Thunderbolts*, and Doomsday would mark his eighth MCU movie appearance since debuting in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

Stan's last MCU appearance came via a short cameo in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World.

At 8:53 a.m. PT, Wakanda's presence in the film was confirmed with the announcement of Letitia Wright's Shuri. Her character became the Black Panther in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this will be her fourth MCU film since the first Black Panther in 2016.

The funniest announcement of the video came at 9:05 a.m. PT with a miniaturized chair for Paul Rudd.

Hilariously teasing Rudd's Ant-Man being in Doomsday, this video confirmed the actor for his sixth Marvel Studios theatrical outing since first leading the way in 2015's Ant-Man. Fans last saw Rudd's miniature Avenger in 2023's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

At 9:16 a.m. PT, another Thunderbolts* character came onto the screen via a chair with MCU veteran Wyatt Russell. Russell made his MCU debut in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he will be back for his third MCU appearance in Doomsday.

The biggest shocker of the video came at 9:27 a.m. PT with the confirmation of Tenoch Huerta Mejia's return as Namor the Submariner. Namor made his MCU debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and he has not been seen since that time.

A second member of the MCU's Fantastic Four was confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday at 9:41 a.m. PT as Ebon-Moss Bachrach's name came on screen.

Bachrach is set to make his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps next to fellow Doomsday cast member Vanessa Kirby. Interestingly, this is his second role in the MCU, as he previously played David Lieberman/Micro in The Punisher Season 1.

Viewers can watch the stream in full below:

This story is developing. Please check back for more!