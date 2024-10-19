Marvel Reveals First Look at Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm In Live-Action

A set photo from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed the first live-action look at two important characters, one of them being Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

The MCU's first attempt at a Fantastic Four solo movie is quickly building steam as it looks to be one of the biggest hit movies in a packed 2025 summer season. Fans got a concept trailer for The Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and from the look of it, Marvel appears to be firing on all cylinders.

Although the movie is taking an exciting route by shooting with real sets and locations, filming updates have been minimal. Outside of a look at the model for Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm and the first low-res image of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Marvel has been extra-secretive on this production.

First Look at Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm

The official Marvel Comics X (formerly Twitter) page posted a large group photo from the set of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The picture included multiple generations of comic creators who developed Fantastic Four stories, including writers like Dan Slott and Matt Fraction.

Not only did these creatives get a sneak peek of the film's set, but they were also joined by stars Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, who will portray the MCU's Sue Storm and Reed Richards, respectively.

Marvel Studios

Kirby is seen with her natural blonde locks, which will also be used for her character, and wearing a black sweater and knee-length orange skirt for her costume. This is the first complete look at the Mission: Impossible and Hobbs & Shaw star from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Studios

One slot away from Kirby is her on-screen husband, Pedro Pascal, as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. He is seen in black slacks, a purple shirt, and a patterned tie while donning Reed's iconic mustache, beard, and white-tinted hair.

Marvel Studios

Fans have yet to see Kirby, Pascal, or the rest of the team in their superhero costumes, which were teased when The Fantastic Four's cast was announced in a piece of concept art in February 2024.

Marvel Studios

MCU fans also got their first look at The Fantastic Four's HERBIE at New York Comic-Con 2024 ahead of the character's debut appearance in any live-action Marvel movie.

When Will We See More From The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Filming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps started days after San Diego Comic-Con, so it will undoubtedly be some time before footage is shown.

More than likely, production will continue into the end of 2024 and potentially into early 2025 before reshoots come later. However, the film's July 25 release date is only nine months away as of writing, meaning shooting and post-production will have to move quickly if that date sticks.

The most likely bet for when the first trailer may arrive is the day of Super Bowl LIX, on February 9, 2025. This sits about five months before The Fantastic Four comes to theaters, and Marvel is known for having at least one trailer premiere during The Big Game if not two.

With the confirmation that this outing takes place in a universe outside Earth-616, fans are eager to find out how this version of the team will find its way to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. And considering the Fantastic Four's first solo movie featuring Galactus and potentially Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, there is no shortage of excitement.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to arrive in theaters on July 25, 2025.