Marvel Studios Confirms 6 MCU Movies Will Release In Phase 6

Marvel Studios' new theatrical slate revealed six movie titles for Phase 6 of the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr., Doctor Strange, Spider-Man

Marvel Studios has unveiled Phase 6 of the MCU and its jam-packed six-film schedule. 

Two months after Thunderbolts* brings Phase 5 to a close in May 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will launch the MCU's next phase, delivering six highly-anticipated movies in under two years. 

Marvel Studios Reveals 6 Phase 6 Movies

Following the reveal of Spider-Man 4's new release plan, Disney unveiled its updated theatrical slate, solidifying the schedule for Phase 6 of the MCU. 

According to the new release calendar, this new block of MCU movies spans the studio's Fantastic Four reboot and Avengers: Secret Wars with two unknown titles Spider-Man 4, and Avengers: Doomsday in between. 

Check out Phase 6's six-film schedule below:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Fantastic Four Logo
Marvel Studios

Set to release next July, the MCU will finally present its version of Marvel's "First Family" with The Fantastic Four: First Steps starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. 

In addition to Galactus' inclusion and some Multiversal implications, First Steps will also feature an alternate retro-futuristic universe, complete with a live-action version of the Fantastic Four's HERBIE

Untitled Marvel Movie - February 13, 2026

Avengers silhouette
Marvel Studios

What Marvel Studios movie will release ahead of Avengers: Doomsday? At the moment, that's still a mystery. 

However, there is speculation that the film could be the return of Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme as a recent Doctor Strange 3 update claimed Marvel Studios is nearing a deal with director Sam Raimi to helm the threequel.  

Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

Robert Downey Jr. Doctor Doom
Marvel Studios

When Avengers: Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026, it will mark the first Avengers film Marvel Studios has released since 2019's Avengers: Endgame

But despite being a Phase 6 movie and seven years removed from Endgame, Avengers 5 will still be headlined by Robert Downey Jr., who is signed on to play Dr. Doom

While details are scarce about this ensemble film, fans already know Dr. Doom as a Fantastic Four antagonist, and they have an idea of who to expect in Avengers: Doomsday's cast.

Spider-Man 4 - July 26, 2026

Tom Holland Spider-Man
Marvel Studios

Recently reported to premiere on July 24, 2026, Spider-Man 4 is joining the ranks of Phase 6's blockbuster line-up, marking Tom Holland's first Spidey solo film since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since Holland is reported to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and before this sequel, there is speculation that Spider-Man 4 could potentially feature Tobey Maguire's return while utilizing Multiversal ties.

Untitled Marvel Movie - November 6, 2026

Avengers Marvel
Marvel Studios

The other unknown MCU title on Disney's slate is especially intriguing as it follows Spider-Man 4 and precedes Avengers: Secret Wars.

While it's possible that Doctor Strange 3 could also take this slot, another possibility is Blade, which is still rumored to be happening and to begin filming in 2025. 

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Tony Stark, Spider-Man, Wolverine
Marvel Studios

The climactic conclusion of Phase 6 and potentially the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is already anticipated to be the MCU's next Endgame-level event when it arrives on May 7, 2027. 

Expected to follow the comic book premise of the same name, Secret Wars is an epic crossover where a lengthy list of MCU heroes and villains face off on a remote planet called Battleworld. 

Phase 6 of the MCU begins with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2026. 

