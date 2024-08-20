Robert Downey Jr. Explains Why He's Returning to Marvel as Villain Dr. Doom

Robert Downey Jr. has officially discussed what went on behind the scenes of his return to Marvel Studios as Dr. Doom.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios shocked the world by not only announcing Avengers: Doomsday (read more about that title here) but re-introducing Downey Jr. as the lead villain.

After playing Tony Stark/Iron Man for 11 years in the MCU, it came as a surprise to many that the universe's greatest hero would now return as one of the most anticipated villains.

While some distance from the initial announcement has given fans some time to process this new, yet familiar, casting, Downey Jr. hadn't spoken much about what went into his unique comeback.

Robert Downey Jr. Explains Returning as Dr. Doom

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Robert Downey Jr. discussed how Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige initially brought up the idea of him returning to the MCU about one year ago.

After it initially began with Downey Jr. meeting about Disney Parks ride as Tony Stark, Feige told RDJ, "It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back:"

"So, probably a year ago, because you know Feige and I kept in touch. We're pals. Favreau & Feige and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers, we have other business we're doing. So, there's this little kinda group of fellow travelers, and I had this instinct that I wanted to go to Bob Iger and I had an idea outside of the Cinematic Universe for how I could be of service to what's going on in the parks... and Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at once point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'"

As many fans have come to expect, Downey Jr. praised Feige as a "creative thinker" who doesn't want to "go backwards" and "not disappoint expectations..."

Downey Jr. then explained that Feige "brought up Victor Von Doom" and after the actor looked into the character he thought, "Wow:"

"And I was like, and then we both realized over time that it was another thing that just disapproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated, creative thinker about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how can we continue to beat expectations, and he brought up Victor Von Doom, and I looked into this character and I was like 'Wow,' and later on he goes, 'Let's get Victor Von Doom right, let's get that right...'"

He continued to describe how he wanted to speak for Bob Iger about "everything" and when he went to his house he learned that Disney's CEO liked the idea of his MCU return:

"So then, I said to Kevin can I go talk to Bob Iger, he goes, 'About?' And I go, about everything, and I'd gone to Bob's house, which I don't know how to describe that experience, I've had a lot of really cool experiences. We go to Iger's pad and we sit down, I start saying I just really wanna be, he goes 'I like it,' He likes it. I was like, 'He likes it.'"

With the new ride Stark Flight Lab coming to Disney's California Adventure Park, Downey Jr. said he was blown away by the Imagineering Campus, "Beyond my expectation of what was possible:"

'Come by the Imagineering Campus.' Feige and I go by the Imagineering Campus, and you wanna talk about two guys who are not easy to have their minds blown, let alone at the same time, this is, I can't say too much, but what is going on there, right now, is, oh beyond my expectation of what was possible, that no wonder it was numerous to me, and it's also the only way that I felt like I can give a certain entertainment seeking audience something that they may have a hankering to have an experience of in a way where I can continue to develop my interest in the future of entertainment and where the hell else should you go but there? So, it's this crazy, weird, thing that's going on, and if that all goes to ship, we'll just remake what many people say is the greatest film of all time."

Will Doctor Doom Beat Expectations?

While the Hall H announcement was a thrill-inducing way to wrap up Marvel's panel at SDCC, many fans are mixed about Downey Jr.'s new role.

Two aspects of the return are in question. Firstly, there's the fact that Tony Stark had a pitch-perfect character during the Infinity Saga and the worry that RDJ returning in any form will take away from his ultimate sacrifice.

In addition, Dr. Doom is one of the most beloved villains with many fans pining for a better film adaptation following the two versions that were seen in previous Fantastic Four movies.

While there's no doubt Downey Jr. is an incredible actor, some fans may have preferred a new actor to Marvel taking the role and making it their own.

However, it's hard to blame the likes of Feige, Iger, and The Russo Brothers for wanting Downey as Victor Von Doom, given his Academy Award-winning acting chops and reliable box office returns.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.

