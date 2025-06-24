Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. Did One Thing Together To Prepare For Avengers Doomsday

Mr. Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal revealed the one thing he and Robert Downey Jr. did together before filming on Avengers: Doomsday started. The upcoming Avengers film is set to be a star-studded affair with the biggest and brightest names from the MCU like Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, and Anthony Mackie, joining forces with legacy Marvel actors (namely Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden) to take on Downey's Multiversal villain, Victor Von Doom.

Speaking as part of a recent interview, Pedro Pascal dove into his preparation process for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, part of which required the help of the former figurehead of the franchise, Robert Downey Jr. While Downey is best known for playing the heroic Iron Man under the Marvel Studios banner, the 60-year-old acting superstar will take a stab at playing the villain in the upcoming Avengers movie, coming back to the MCU world as Doctor Doom.

According to Pascal, who discussed his career, getting cast in the MCU, and his Avengers future during a profile by Vanity Fair, he joined Robert Downey Jr. for what was described as an Avengers-themed "homework" day before getting started on Doomsday production.

The piece mentioned the party hosted by Downey at his personal residence, which saw much of the cast of the forthcoming film stop by to prepare for their roles in the new movie and build a rapport between actors before cameras started rolling.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. This latest Avengers film from Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios brass will see Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo back in the saddle, setting up an epic duology that will conclude with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

The new film stars Pascal alongside his fellow MCU Fantastic Four team (played by Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who are set to make their on-screen debut in the forthcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is due out in theaters on Friday, July 25.

Robert Downey Jr. Still Leads the Avengers

Marvel Studios

It is exciting to see someone with as much weight behind them as Robert Downey Jr. rallying the team before Avengers: Doomsday production, despite him no longer being the stalwart for the franchise he once was.

Fans have seen Downey's on-screen MCU persona, Tony Stark, pulling stunts such as this before the super-powered team goes into battle, but it is reassuring to see that translates to his off-screen work as well.

It makes sense that he would want to get the band together, though, to figure out exactly the plan of action for the upcoming film, even if he will be on the other side of the conflict from Earth's Mightiest Heroes this time around.

Whether this meeting of the minds was to impart wisdom from the longtime MCU veteran to some newcomers to the franchise or discuss where he wants to take his Doctor Doom character in the upcoming movie, the more prepared the team is going into production, the better the movie will ultimately be (even if it requires a little bit of homework).