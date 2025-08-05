Fantastic Four 2: 10 Villains Who Could Top Galactus In MCU Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) welcomed Marvel’s First Family with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a film that not only introduced Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) but also set a new standard for cosmic storytelling in the MCU.

Set in the vibrant, retro-futuristic 1960s of Earth-828, the film delivered a visually stunning and emotional adventure, culminating in a battle against the planet-devouring cosmic entity Galactus. Voiced by Ralph Ineson, Galactus emerged as a formidable antagonist. His presence showed the Fantastic Four’s ability to tackle threats of unimaginable scale while preserving their familial bond.

Galactus’s appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a triumph of comic-accurate design and narrative weight. Unlike his maligned depiction as a cosmic cloud in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, the MCU’s Galactus was a towering humanoid figure adorned with alien armor and a horned helmet, looming over New York City with a shadow the size of Manhattan.

His goal was to consume Earth to sustain his life force, a hunger driven by his origins as Galan, a mortal who merged with the sentience of the previous universe before the Big Bang, becoming the Devourer of Worlds.

The film was great, and the stage is set for a sequel that could escalate the drama even further. Galactus's adaptation was intriguing, and the sequel could be even more interesting if Marvel crafts a threat that surpasses Galactus. The Fantastic Four’s rogues’ gallery is rich with villains capable of pushing the team to their limits. From cosmic tyrants to cunning masterminds, Fantastic Four 2 will have no shortage of villains who could outdo Galactus in the sequel.

The 10 Villains that Could Top Galactus in Fantastic Four 2

Annihilus

Marvel Comics

Annihilus, the insectoid ruler of the Negative Zone, is a cosmic warlord whose obsession with power and survival makes him a perfect foil for the Fantastic Four. He wields the Cosmic Control Rod, which grants him superhuman strength, energy manipulation, and near-immortality. His goal is to conquer and destroy, often targeting Earth to expand his dominion.

Unlike Galactus’ impersonal hunger, Annihilus’s evil ambition could drive a more aggressive, militaristic conflict, with the Negative Zone serving as a potential battleground.

His history of clashing with the Fantastic Four, particularly over the Cosmic Control Rod, could tie into Reed’s scientific curiosity, while his army of insectoid minions would test the team’s combat prowess.

Annihilus’ potential to destabilize Earth-828 or even Earth-616 could set up a multiversal crisis (read more about Annihilus here).

Blastaar

Marvel Comics

Blastaar, another Negative Zone tyrant, is a brutal monarch whose explosive energy blasts and superhuman durability make him a physical match for the Fantastic Four.

In the comics, Blastaar seeks to overthrow Annihilus and conquer other dimensions, including Earth. His strategic mind and ambition make him a formidable foe.

In Fantastic Four #62-63 (1967), Blastaar escaped the Negative Zone and wreaked havoc on Earth, nearly defeating the team with his concussive blasts. Only by luring him into a trap with Reed’s dimensional tech did the Fantastic Four subdue him, showing Blastaar’s capacity to overwhelm them physically.

Diablo

Marvel Comics

Diablo, a centuries-old alchemist, commands mystical and chemical powers, transmuting elements, creating potions, and controlling minds. His cunning nature makes him an unpredictable threat. In Fantastic Four #30 (1964), Diablo unleashed a series of elemental creatures and alchemical traps on the Fantastic Four, exploiting their powers against them.

The team struggled to counter his relentless schemes, only defeating him through teamwork and Reed’s scientific countermeasures.

In First Steps, Diablo appeared briefly in an animated post-credits scene as one of the crime lords defeated by Reed, hinting at his lingering threat. If given a big role in the sequel, Diablo could push Marvel's first family to their intellectual limits.

Frightful Four

Marvel Comics

The Frightful Four, led by the genius Wizard, mirror the Fantastic Four with their diverse powers: anti-gravity tech, adhesive traps, shape-shifting sand, and prehensile hair. Their teamwork makes them a unique challenge.

In Fantastic Four #36 (1965), the Frightful Four ambushed the team, with Wizard’s tech neutralizing Reed’s elasticity and Sandman overpowering The Thing.

The Fantastic Four’s narrow victory came through Sue’s force fields and Johnny’s flames, but the Frightful Four’s coordinated assault had the team on the ropes.

Abraxas

Marvel Comics

Abraxas, a multiversal entity of destruction, wields power to annihilate realities and summon cosmic horrors, surpassing Galactus in scope. His ability to manipulate existence makes him a godlike threat.

In Fantastic Four (Vol. 3) #46-49 (2001), Abraxas unleashed chaos across the multiverse, forcing the Fantastic Four to retrieve the Ultimate Nullifier to stop him.

The team faced near-total defeat as realities collapsed, with Franklin Richards’ powers barely containing Abraxas.

Mad Thinker

Marvel Comics

The Mad Thinker, a genius strategist, uses predictive algorithms and robotic constructs to outmaneuver opponents. His intellect rivals Reed’s, making him a cerebral threat. In Fantastic Four #15 (1963), the Mad Thinker’s androids and calculated traps nearly defeated the team, predicting their every move.

The Fantastic Four escaped only by exploiting a flaw in his calculations. Mad Thinker could cause a lot of chaos if given a big role in the sequel.

Hyperstorm

Marvel Comics

Hyperstorm, a mutant from an alternate reality, commands godlike control over energy and matter, capable of reshaping dimensions. His power surpasses most cosmic entities.

In Fantastic Four (Vol. 1) #406-409 (1995), Hyperstorm abducted Franklin Richards and wanted his powers for himself, just like the MCU's Doom. He overpowered the Fantastic Four with his reality-warping abilities, nearly destroying them.

Only by uniting with other heroes and leveraging Franklin’s powers did they banish him. Hyperstorm has overwhelming might. His immense power and evil ambition would be a much-welcome addition to the MCU.

Molecule Man

Marvel Comics

Molecule Man, Owen Reece, controls matter at the molecular level. With a thought, he can reshape reality or destroy planets. His power rivals cosmic entities.

In Fantastic Four #20 (1963), Molecule Man trapped the team in a molecularly altered environment, nullifying their powers. It took Reed’s scientific ingenuity and teamwork to overcome his manipulations.

Psycho-Man

Marvel Comics

Psycho-Man, a Microverse tyrant, uses his Emotion Control Box to manipulate fear, doubt, and hatred, breaking opponents psychologically. His subtle power is devastating.

In Fantastic Four Annual #5 (1967), Psycho-Man infiltrated the team’s minds, turning them against each other with induced paranoia. Sue’s mental resilience and Reed’s tech countered his influence.

Psycho-Man’s psychological warfare could impact a sequel by testing the Fantastic Four’s family bond, creating a narrative driven by internal conflict.

Puppet Master

Marvel Comics

The Puppet Master, Phillip Masters, uses radioactive clay to control others’ actions, making him a manipulative threat. His schemes can dominate entire populations. In Fantastic Four #8 (1962), he controlled the Fantastic Four through puppets, forcing them to fight each other.

It was Alicia Masters’ intervention that broke his hold. His ability to turn the team into his pawns demonstrated his chilling power. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Puppet Master is subtly referenced, signalling a potential to play a bigger role in the sequel.