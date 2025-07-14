Fantastic Four 2025 Just Spoiled Galactus' True Goal (And It's Messed Up)

A brand new sneak peek at a scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps tells audiences exactly why Galactus has chosen to threaten Earth, and it isn't pretty. Galactus is known throughout the Marvel Universe for his unceasing hunger, which he satiates by siphoning planets of their life force. It's also been long confirmed that First Steps will feature the birth of Reed and Sue's first child, Franklin Richards, and it now seems that their son is connected to the Devourer of Worlds' main goal.

In the new clip shared on social media, the scene in question shows the Fantastic Four (FF) giving a press conference in the Baxter Building's lobby, where Reed Richards explains the terrible truth to the press. The FF stand before New York City's media and confess that they did not defeat Galactus on their space flight. Reed Richards offers a grim update and confirms Galactus' true motivations: "We attempted to negotiate, but Galactus... he asked too high a price. He asked for our child:"

Marvel Studios

The reporters begin to panic when one asks Dr. Richards point blank, "Are we safe?" And Reed Richards, leader of the Fantastic Four, looks him dead in the eye, his own eyes filled with a deep fear, and replies, "I don't know."

Marvel Studios

In comics canon, Franklin Richards is born with immense abilities that seem to stretch beyond all knowable limits. This sort of power would likely be of great prize to Galactus, perhaps to better enable the entity to feed his voracious cosmic appetite.

Marvel Studios

The full clip from First Steps can be seen below: