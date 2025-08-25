James Gunn Reveals DCU’s Plan for Handling Actor Deaths (And It’s Different Than The MCU)

DC Studios boss James Gunn shared his DCU plan for potential actor deaths, and it is different from the way the MCU does it. Gunn only just launched his new DCU with the releases of Creature Commandos and Superman, jump-starting a reinvigorated vision for the super-powered world of DC Comics on-screen. Right now, things are all rainbows and sunshine for the new franchise, but it may not always be that way.

As seen in long-running franchises like the MCU, not everything goes as planned, and sometimes you have to pivot at a moment's notice. Fans have seen this with big-name stars like William Hurt and Chadwick Boseman tragically passing despite still having future appearances in the franchise planned. While the MCU has flipped back and forth regarding recasting these gone-too-soon stars, the DCU will not do the same.

Responding to a fan on Threads, James Gunn addressed the plan regarding a DCU actor who could not continue with a role for any particular reason.

"If an actor can't continue a role, I'll change the actor, no problem," Gunn explained:

Q: "Mr. Gunn, if an actor, for some reason, can no longer play a character within the DCU, is there a possibility of changing the actor or will the character be discarded?" A: "If an actor can't continue a role I'll change the actor no problem."

While not explicitly stated, this seems to be in reference to instances fans have seen in series like the MCU where an actor's tenure within the franchise is cut short, whether it be because of a death or other extenuating circumstances.

The DCU's biggest comparison point, the MCU, has gone back and forth over what to do in such situations. In the case of Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died after a lengthy battle with colon cancer in 2021, Marvel opted to leave Boseman's version of the character be, passing the Balck Panther mantle to another character entirely.

However, in the instance of William Hurt, his Thunderbolt Ross character was completely recast after he passed away, with Star Wars actor Harrison Ford taking over the part for Captain America: Brave New World.

James Gunn's DCU continues with the release of Peacemaker Season 2 on Thursday, August 21. The R-rated HBO Max series marks the third project in Gunn's ever-evolving DC vision, with the likes of Lanterns, Clayface, and Supergirl as the next handful of projects coming from the franchise over the next 12 months or so.

James Gunn Continues To Define His DCU

DC Studios

This comment from James Gunn is just the latest update from the DC Studios boss about what he envisions for the new DCU. Thus far, fans have gotten teases of a creative-driven, multi-genre, varied cinematic universe, all overseen by the Superman director.

However, given this specific note regarding actors' inability to continue with a role, Gunn may say what he said now, but he could change his mind later.

Replying to a question such as this in an inconspicuous internet thread is one thing, but actually being faced with a potential death or someone needing to be removed from the franchise is something else.

The DCU is still relatively early in its run, and hopefully, if everything goes right, it will be around for years to come. So, fans will have to see what happens as Gunn and the DCU confront some of the realities of long-form franchise building and whether he sticks to his word.