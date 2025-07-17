James Gunn Accidentally Teases Plans For This Obscure DC Character

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn may have accidentally teased plans for one particular obscure DC character in his new DCU. Gunn recently launched his interconnected on-screen universe with the release of Superman (after the animated aperitif that was Creature Commandos), debuting a new vision for the DC Comics world and its catalog of colorful characters. While much of the focus will justifiably be on some of DC's biggest names in the DCU's early goings, Gunn has proven that he is not afraid to get weird in his comic book adaptations.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director has already teased niche names like Bat-Mite for his new DC universe, along with the already announced projects for lesser-known characters like Booster Gold and The Authority. One more unique DC star may be on the horizon for the new TV and film franchise, though, as Gunn begins to plot out his super-powered world.

In a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Superman director James Gunn seemingly hinted that he has plans for the obscure DC character Animal Man in the DCU.

During the segment on Meyer's show, the Late Night host began pitching Gunn on a potential character he could play in the newly minted superhero franchise. Meyers went through several names, including Elongated Man and Ted Kord's Blue Beetle, before happening upon Animal Man (aka Bernhard "Buddy" Baker).

While nothing Meyers mentions elicits much of a reaction from the DC Studios co-CEO, when he brings up Animal Man, Gunn lights up, saying, "Oh, he's a good character," before smirking and letting out a, "I can't give you that one:"

"Animal Man? Oh, he's a good character. I can't give you that one. That has gotta go to someone really good."

DC Comics

While not a confirmation that Animal Man is being considered for Gunn's DCU, the DC executive's reaction to the mere mention of the character may indicate that he already has plans for the hero in his new DC world.

James Gunn's DCU kicked off in earnest mere days ago with the release of the David Corenswet-led Superman film, ushering in a new era for this brand and its comic book characters. Next up on the docket for the franchise is Peacemaker Season 2, which is due out on August 21. Beyond that, Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface have all been announced for 2026 (read more about the DCU slate here).

Who Is DC Comics' Animal Man?

While not one of DC's biggest names, Animal Man remains a deep-cut fan favorite among the brand's most faithful.

The character was created in 1965 as a hero who could mimic the abilities of any animal on Earth.

Born, Bernhard "Buddy" Baker, Animal Man draws his powers from the mysterious force known as The Red, an energy field that connects every animal on the planet (like The Force for the animal kingdom).

He gains his powers one afternoon as a teen, after connecting with The Red on a hunting trip in the Adirondack Mountains. While it is not immediately apparent what has happened to Buddy, after a trip to the zoo where he encounters several escaped creatures, he realizes he can absorb their special abilities when in the presence of an animal.

Over the years, Animal Man has been on several big-name DC Comics teams, including Justice League International (which some have speculated Superman's Justice Gang is leading to).

The character has never appeared on the big screen; however, rumors of Animal Man's inclusion in the DCU have been swirling for years, with his name popping up alongside The Authority and Mister Terrific in a popular leak from 2023 (via Reddit).