Superman 2025 Reveals First Ever Martian Manhunter Easter Egg In DCU

Eagle-eyed fans spotted an exciting Easter egg referencing Martian Manhunter in one of Superman's viral behind-the-scenes videos. James Gunn's upcoming DCU kick-off movie is set to introduce audiences to a whole new vision for the DC Comics universe on the big screen. It will open with a wider breadth of heroes and villains than ever before, including not just David Corenswet's Man of Steel, but other characters from across the DC canon like Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific.

However, one name that has not come up in the Superman conversation so far has been the space-faring J'onn J'onzz (aka the Martian Manhunter)...that is, until now. The green-skinned Justice League member is the focus of a newly spotted Easter egg hidden deep within some recent promotional material for Gunn's debut DC Studios film.

Superman's recently posted "A Day in the Life of Jimmy Olsen" social media video, which follows Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen on a day working at the Daily Planet, features a deep-cut reference to Martian Manhunter that only longtime comic book fans will get.

During the short minute-long video, an advertisement for Chocos Cookies can be seen on Jimmy's computer screen, with the video closing on a close-up of the advert.

Chocos Cookies are the DC Comics version of Oreos and have long been associated with Martian Manhunter.

During his early days on the Justice League team (specifically Justice League International), J'onn was known for having a particular fondness for Chocos, so much so that it became a defining characteristic of the hero for years in the comics.

Whenever the character was not knee-deep in Justice League activity, he could often be found devouring as many of the chocolate sandwich cookies as possible, sometimes going through entire bags in one sitting.

In fact, cookies have been so associated with the character that, after Martian Manhunter's death in the epic Final Crisis comic storyline from 2008, Batman laid a single Choco on his grave to honor his fallen comrade.

While no word on whether Martian Manhunter will appear in Superman or not has been made public, this could be the first steps toward the character making his DCU debut at some point down the line.

Superman soars into theaters on Friday, July 11. The film follows David Corenswet's titular DC hero as he contends with the evil genius Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). It also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

The new DC Studios movie will mark the official start of the DCU (after the animated appetizer that was last year's Creature Commandos), ushering in a new era for the blue brand on the big screen and setting in motion a new super-powered universe to contend with Marvel Studios' long-running MCU.

When Will Martian Manhunter Come to the DCU?

No plans for a Martian Manhunter-specific DCU project have been made public at this time, but that does not mean one will not come eventually.

For now, it seems that this Choco's Easter egg is simply a clever wink and a nod toward comic fans. Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been passionate about including subtle references such as this one in his new film.

In fact, during the movie's extensive promotional tour, Gunn was quoted as saying at its London-based Q&A that this might be "the most Easter egg-ladened movie ever made" (via Neil Vagg on X).

This has come in the form of various iconic DC Comics brands coming over to the movie version of the world, like the long-standing Big Belly Burger (which appeared on some merch handed out to the cast and crew of the movie) as well as the Chocs Cookies ads on Jimmy Olsen's computer.

Eventually, though, this Chocos mention will almost surely turn into more than just a deep-cut reference for DC Comics fans.

As the DCU eventually puts together its Justice League team, it must bring in someone like Martian Manhunter. The character is a staple of the JL team, so moving forward with a Justice League without him would feel improper.

There are already several cosmic stories on the DCU slate for the next few years, namely Supergirl and Lanterns. So, perhaps those titles will be where Gunn and his team begin to properly lay the groundwork for the character's on-screen introduction.