James Gunn's DC Reboot Unveils 3 New Logos for Justice League Heroes

New promotional art for James Gunn's DC reboot revealed three never-before-seen logos for its new Justice League heroes. While a full-on Justice League (JL) movie has not been announced for Gunn's new vision for the DC brand, that has not stopped the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker from teasing his idea for the super-powered team. This costumed cadre will debut in this summer's Superman, with the inclusion of beloved comic heroes Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific.

Fans for a sneak peek at several new logos for longstanding Justice League heroes set to debut in James Gunn's DC reboot. The classic comic book team will not be present in Superman, but a form of them will be. The upcoming DC blockbuster will introduce fans to the Justice Gang, which will see several characters from the JL comic team form their own outfit without the mention of the World's Finest.

X user Mikhail Villarreal shared a new look at these Justice League hero logos, showing up the Superman take on iconography for Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific.

Warner Bros.

The Justice Gang logos do not reinvent the wheel for any of these heroes. Each character sports a fairly traditional look that harkens back to their comic book origins.

Warner Bros.

Each logo is also accompanied by a stylized cartoon comic-esque profile of the character, showing what each particular DC mainstay would potentially look like on the page of a DC comic book.

Warner Bros.

Of course, Guy Gardner/Green Lantern will have a fairly traditional lantern logo for the film: a simple circle with solid lines on the top and bottom, just like the hero's look on the page.

Warner Bros.

Hawkgirl's movie logo has been integrated just a tad from her comic book counterpart. The Superman logo has been ever so slightly streamlined, opening the icon's eye a bit and stretching the hawk head entirely. This makes the icon less of a squashed circle and gives its distinct feature more room to breathe.

Warner Bros.

As for Mister Terrific, his logo gets a little funky. In the comics, the character's symbol is usually just a simple red T with a black outline. That, however, has been changed to add angular accents to the bottom of the letter, making it almost have a Black Widow look as seen on Scarlett Johansson's hero in the MCU.

Warner Bros.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025, marking the first cinematic effort in James Gunn's interconnected DCU. While the new David Corenswet-led blockbuster will focus primarily on the iconic Man of Steel, it will drop fans into a world full of DC superheroes, including big names from across comics lore like Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Rick Flag (Frank Grillo), and even Supergirl (Milly Alcock).

The Justice League's DCU Future

While it will be exciting to see at least some form of the Justice League in Superman, it is not exactly the version fans have been waiting for from James Gunn and the DCU brain trust.

In fact, they will not even be called the Justice League. The Hawkgirl, Guy Garnder, and Mister Terrific trio will be known as the Justice Gang. They are a corporate-backed team of heroes as opposed to the typical autonomous band of super-powered beings fans know and love.

In the world in which Superman takes place, superheroes seem to be a fairly common occurrence. Because of this, enterprising businessman Maxwell Lord (played by Sean Gunn in the upcoming film) has assembled his own team of superheroes to quote/unquote protect the globe.

However, this will likely not last long in the DCU. With the proper introduction of Superman into the mix, it is only a matter of time before the Justice League proper comes into the picture (read more about James Gunn's potential Justice League movie here).

That feels like a natural endpoint for this first chapter of on-screen DC storytelling (known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters), serving as a culmination of this first wave of movies and TV shows and bringing together heroes like Superman, Batman, and another Green Lantern outside of Guy Garnder.