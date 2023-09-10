James Gunn's Justice League Reboot Movie: When Will It Happen?

With many questioning when the first Justice League movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU will debut in theaters - here's what we know about it.

In the early days of the DCEU, Warner Bros. wasted no time jumping into Justice League as only its fifth movie, with most of the main heroes not making their proper debut until that ensemble blockbuster.

But behind-the-scenes difficulties and a director switch from Zack Snyder to Joss Whedon led to financial and critical disaster. And alas, no Justice League 2 ever came to pass, although the Snyder Cut did finally see the light of day.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU reboot will now debut in July 2025 with Superman: Legacy, kickstarting the ten-project Chapter 1 slate. But as no Justice League movie has yet been announced, many are wondering when it will release.

When Will the Justice League Reboot Movie Release?

Alongside the reveal of the DCU slate - via Variety - James Gunn confirmed plans to release "roughly two films and two TV series per year into the DCU." With five movies announced so far and only Superman: Legacy currently set for a 2025 release on July 11, that ought to take the DCU schedule up until the end of 2027.

However, Gunn later confirmed on Twitter that the ten projects announced at the time amounted to "less than half" of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, which will presumably culminate with a Justice League blockbuster.

Assuming that indicates there are at least a further five movies to be announced, the DCU may have its big screen slate full through 2030. As such, the inevitable Justice League reboot is unlikely to arrive anytime before 2030, by which point the DCU will have been underway for over five years.

Around five or six years of movies and shows will allow Gunn plenty of time to establish the DCU, introduce its key players, build toward the end of Chapter 1, and, importantly, grow a fanbase that will be excited about this crossover event.

This will allow more than enough time for fans - or at least most of them - to forget about the DCEU's disastrous Justice League movie and the dilemma building toward the eventual release of the Snyder Cut, opening the doors to a fresh attempt at bringing the superhero team together.

Which Heroes Will Be in the DCU's Justice League Movie?

David Corenswet's Clark Kent will likely end up heading up the new Justice League after Superman: Legacy, presumably being joined by the DCU's new Batman who will make his debut in The Brave and the Bold.

DC Studios has already announced several heroes for Superman: Legacy with Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern. All of these have a reasonable chance of returning for the DCU's Justice League crossover.

The Lanterns streaming series will officially feature both Hal Jordan and John Stewart's emerald heroes while Superman introduces Fillion's Guy Gardner. As such, it's unclear exactly which of these Green Lanterns will make their way into the new Justice League since it's tough to see all three making the cut.

Additionally, both Supergirl and Booster Gold will likely feature as they have been confirmed to lead their own DCU projects, along with Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle who has been touted by Gunn as "the first DCU character."

This roster will almost certainly be padded out by the usual icons of the Flash, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, none of which have been confirmed for the DCU yet but will likely end up debuting ahead of the Justice League reboot.

On top of the usual Justice Leaguers, the DCU crossover may find itself bringing in other less traditional characters, such as members of the Authority, Suicide Squad, Creature Commandos, or even Team Peacemaker.

Then again, Gunn could also opt for a more classic seven-hero Justice League starting roster with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern, The Flash, and either Martian Manhunter or Cyborg.

Will James Gunn Direct the DCU's Justice League Movie?

James Gunn's role as DC Studios co-CEO sees him serve as the creative figurehead of the universe, planning out the larger tale of the DCU slate while his partner, Peter Safran, takes care of the business and production side.

Despite this position, Gunn is continuing to be directly involved in projects, serving as writer and director on Superman: Legacy, penning the scripts for the seven-episode Creature Commandos, and taking the helm on Peacemaker Season 2.

The initial reports of Gunn's hiring made it clear he would continue to write and direct along the way, and being the one to map the course of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, he seems to be the obvious choice to helm the Justice League reboot.

Of course, Gunn may not be interested in directing the reboot, after all, he has stated before he would pass up an offer to direct an MCU Avengers movie. Then again, he once said he wouldn't want to direct a Superman flick nor lead the DC franchise, so clearly he can be prone to a change of heart.

Who Will Be the Justice League Reboot's Villain?

According to a rumor from scooper KC Walsh and somewhat supported by cryptic teases from James Gunn, DC Studios' Chapter 1 will include an adaptation of The New Frontier - a 2004 Justice League story written by Darwyn Cooke.

The Elseworlds tale saw Earth's superheroes bound together to take on an ancient horror known as the Centre, also known as Dinosaur Island because, yes, the entity is in itself a sentient island.

The Centre's powers include telepathy and possession, extruding tentacles, spawning creatures such as dinosaurs and other reptiles, and discharging energy blasts powerful enough to bring down Superman.

The Justice League took down the Centre as a team effort that culminated in the Flash using a shrink-ray against it while Hal Jordan used his Green Lantern ring to launch the island into space where it would then self-destruct.

If the Justice League reboot is indeed an adaptation of New Frontier, the Centre may well be the main antagonist. However, the movie will either require more villains or some major changes to the Centre as it doesn't exactly have much of an actual character behind it nor would it make for the most satisfying villain.

DC Studios has yet to officially announce a Justice League reboot.