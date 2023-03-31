James Gunn’s Justice League Reboot Movie Storyline Teased by New Rumor

With fans avidly waiting for information on a new Justice League film, the rumored story for DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's first huge team-up movie in the DCU might have just come to light.

Gunn and his partner, Peter Safran, announced the first part of their Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate in January, highlighting some of DC's classic solo characters along with heroes that haven't been seen on this scale before.

But what wasn't included in this slate was any kind of Justice League movie, even while fans got hints at the previous take on the team through cameos and discussions about Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Rumor Hints at New DCU Justice League Movie

Scooper KC Walsh shared a rumor on Twitter that he heard about DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate.

Walsh revealed multiple concepts that Gunn is reportedly developing for the first chapter, including the mention of "Justice League: New Frontier."

Whether this is what the Justice League's next movie will revolve around or if The New Frontier comic book storyline will simply inform the storytelling of Gunn's overarching narrative remains to be seen.

In late February, Gunn shared an image of a hardcover of Darwyn Cooke's DC: The New Frontier, spurring speculation that this story would influence the DCU's entire Chapter 1 slate.

Will New Frontier Be Used for Justice League Movie?

The New Frontier storyline features the Justice League teaming up to fight The Centre, an ancient horror who decides to wipe out humanity after seeing Earth's capacity for violence and war. Bringing in classic Justice League characters like the Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, and the Flash, this plot provides a vast look at the overarching DC Universe and gives the Justice League the scale and drama in which they thrive so often.

Should this be the story Gunn is planning, it would provide a look at the Justice League that hasn't been seen in live-action before, the last of which utilized the efforts of both Steppenwolf and Darkseid as they looked to destroy Earth.

For the time being, a number of heroes still have to be introduced in Chapter 1 before the New Frontier movie becomes a reality, with only projects like Superman: Legacy and The Bold and the Brave confirmed for this slate.

But with fans anxious to see a new DC team-up effort after so many disappointments with the DC Extended Universe, Gunn will have a huge task on his plate to make sure the Justice League is done the right way.

Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters will begin in 2025 with Creature Commandos on HBO Max and Superman: Legacy in theaters.